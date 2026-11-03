LFP Launches Ligue 1 Broadcast Rights Tender for 2027 to 2032 Cycle

The French Professional Football League initiates a tender for domestic audiovisual rights from 2027 to 2032, aiming to resolve broadcast uncertainty and secure higher revenues for clubs through a competitive bidding process.

The French Professional Football League initiated a formal tender on Tuesday for the domestic audiovisual rights covering Ligue 1 matches from 2027 to 2032. This strategic move establishes a December 3 deadline for interested broadcasters to submit their bids as the governing body attempts to conclude years of ongoing broadcast instability.

Tender Mechanism and Package Structure

The tender process offers a single consolidated package that includes all nine matches from each Ligue 1 round. This structure leverages specific legislation permitting the league to market the rights as one unified lot rather than fragmented individual games. Potential bidders have two primary options to participate in this high-stakes auction. They can either acquire the full broadcast rights for the league or secure exclusive distribution rights for the league-owned digital channel known as Ligue 1+.

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Ligue 1+ was launched by the league in 2025 following the conclusion of its previous agreement with DAZN. The platform currently carries every Ligue 1 match for the current season. Prior to this development, beIN Sports had retained the rights to broadcast one match per round. The shift toward a single package aims to streamline negotiations and maximize the commercial value of the league's content assets for both traditional television networks and emerging digital platforms.

Executive Strategy and Market Confidence

LFP president Vincent Labrune explained that the decision to test the market stems from a belief that the current environment is more favorable than in 2023. He stated that the league will attempt to find the best combination of value, exposure, and accessibility for the product. Labrune emphasized that they are approaching the process with relative serenity despite the complexities involved in securing long-term broadcasting deals.

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The tender schedule has been adjusted from the originally planned 2029-2034 cycle to accelerate the timeline. LFP media chief executive Olivier Bramly noted that interest from potential partners was primarily focused on the 2027-2032 window. This adjustment reflects the immediate needs of the clubs and the urgency to stabilize revenue streams that have been squeezed during the prolonged television rights saga. The league seeks to draw a definitive line under the uncertainty that has characterized recent negotiations.

Bidding Requirements and Financial Thresholds

Bidders must submit three distinct components as part of their offers: a financial proposal, a qualitative proposal, and a financial guarantee mechanism. For the process to succeed, the financial bid must exceed a confidential reserve price. Both the financial and qualitative elements will be assessed together to determine the winner. Bramly described the reserve price as ambitious but not unrealistic, noting it needs to be significantly above Ligue 1+'s projected trajectory.

The figure for the reserve price is still being finalized before the submission deadline. Should the tender fail to meet these expectations, the league has confirmed it would continue developing its in-house platform independently. The LFP has held discussions with approximately 10 potential partners during this preparation phase. These conversations have highlighted a growing appetite among streaming services for live sports content, which has influenced the league's confidence in the outcome.

Streaming Competition and Future Outlook

The league is particularly keen to attract streaming companies due to strong interest shown by digital platforms. Recent industry deals underline this trend, with Disney+ acquiring Spanish league rights in France and Netflix securing rights to the 2030 World Cup in Spain and Andorra. Labrune observed that American platforms are reaching greater maturity in their thinking about sports content compared to two or three years ago.

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This increased maturity explains why the timing of this call for bids is viewed as much better by league executives. The outcome of the tender, which Bramly described as very important for French football, is scheduled to be announced on December 4. The results will determine whether major international tech giants join traditional broadcasters in funding the future of French top-flight soccer. Clubs will await the announcement to understand how these new rights deals will impact their operational budgets and growth strategies for the next five years.