Singapore authorities identify Li Ming as central operator in Megaspeed fraud case involving Nvidia AI chips, with five charges filed for financial crimes.

Li Ming, a 52-year-old Chinese national, has been identified as the central operator of a complex web of companies allegedly involved in smuggling restricted Nvidia artificial intelligence chips. Singapore authorities have confirmed his deep involvement in Megaspeed's activities, marking a significant escalation in the investigation into the alleged espionage and fraud network. This development brings his name directly into the spotlight of US and Singaporean investigations that have previously focused on other high-profile individuals linked to the scheme.

Core Details of Megaspeed Fraud Investigation

On July 1, 2026, the Singapore Police Force announced that Li Ming is facing a total of five serious charges related to his alleged role in the operation. These charges include two counts of committing fraud in communications with Super Micro on separate occasions. Super Micro is a United States-based company known to have significant business links with Nvidia, the leading manufacturer of advanced AI processors.

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Li Ming also faces one charge for being a knowing party to the carrying on of a business in Singapore for a fraudulent purpose. Two additional charges allege that he abetted another person to secure unauthorized access to a bank account and abetted the director of another company to omit exercising reasonable diligence in his duties as a director.

Stakeholder Positions and Corporate Responses

While Megaspeed is not explicitly named in the charges against Li Ming, the charges involve Super Micro, which has stated it maintains a robust compliance program. The company has publicly committed to complying with all applicable US export and re-export control laws and regulations. This statement serves as a defensive measure amidst the broader scrutiny of the semiconductor supply chain.

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The focus of public and media attention has largely centered on the alleged extramarital affair between former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang. Alice Huang is a former top Megaspeed official who is currently under investigation by US authorities due to suspected espionage for Beijing. Her connection to Jensen Huang has drawn international interest, but the legal spotlight is now shifting toward the operational mechanics of the smuggling ring.

Li Ming, who is currently out on bail, is described as having participated in the company's important decisions. Reports from The Wall Street Journal indicate he was deeply involved in the strategic activities of Megaspeed. His status as a Chinese national arrested in Singapore adds a geopolitical dimension to the case, which involves cross-border financial crimes and technology control violations.

Real-World Impact and Financial Scale of Crimes

The financial scale of the alleged fraud is substantial, with the amount involved estimated at around US$390 million, which equals S$519 million. This figure highlights the significant economic impact of the case on suppliers and the integrity of the technology trade. The fraud was not limited to Megaspeed; it involved a broader network that included server suppliers and other corporate entities.

On March 3, 2025, Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam revealed that servers connected to the case of fraud may have had AI chips from Nvidia. He noted that these chips were subsequently sent to Malaysia. At the time, Mr. Shanmugam also served as Singapore's Law Minister, underscoring the high-level government attention given to the case.

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The investigation has led to the arrest of nine individuals by Singapore's police and customs officers. Two Singaporeans were charged with criminal conspiracy to commit fraud against a supplier of servers a few days before Li Ming was charged. Li Ming was charged on the same day as the Singaporeans, specifically for committing fraud by false representation. The coordinated nature of these arrests suggests a comprehensive effort to dismantle the network.

Ongoing Investigations and Future Legal Steps

On November 12, Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement regarding the ongoing investigations into Ms. Alice Huang. The ministry added that official investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals are ongoing. However, the company has provided limited cooperation with authorities, complicating the investigative process.

The legal proceedings against Li Ming and his co-conspirators are expected to continue, with potential implications for US-China technology relations. The charges against him demonstrate the severity with which Singapore and its international partners view the smuggling of restricted AI chips. As the case moves forward, it will serve as a critical test of enforcement mechanisms in the global semiconductor industry.