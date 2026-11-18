Eastern Libyan police arrested drug gang members and seized over 4 million pills, cocaine, and hashish in Derna, highlighting the country's struggle against its role as a regional drug transit hub amidst ongoing political division.

In a significant crackdown on organized crime and illicit drug trade, law enforcement authorities in eastern Libya executed a major seizure operation in the coastal city of Derna on Tuesday.

According to official statements released by the General Administration for Combating Drugs under the interior ministry, security forces intercepted and confiscated a substantial quantity of narcotics that had been prepared for distribution. The haul included more than four million narcotic pills, which appear to be synthetic substances, alongside twenty-nine kilograms of cocaine and hashish.

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Derna Raid Targets Drug Trafficking Gang

This operation represents a critical blow to local trafficking networks that have exploited the country's porous borders and weak central governance to facilitate the flow of illegal substances. The interior ministry's statement confirmed that several members of a coordinated drug-trafficking gang were arrested during the raid in Derna.

Visual evidence posted by the administration provides a stark illustration of the scale of the operation, displaying extensive piles of compressed blocks of hashish, numerous boxes, and transparent plastic bags filled with white tablets. Major General Ahmed Al-Shamikh, the director of the agency, issued a stern video statement late on Tuesday to emphasize the government's zero-tolerance policy regarding these crimes.

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He declared that authorities would show no leniency toward any individual who dares to compromise the security of Libyan youth or jeopardize the future of the nation through the proliferation of addictive and harmful narcotics within the community. This enforcement action takes place against a backdrop of Libya's deteriorating role as a global transit hub for synthetic drugs and other narcotics.

UN Report Details Libya's Drug Transit Role

A United Nations report released in January highlighted that the country has become a central node for drug trafficking routes extending to local users and other parts of North Africa and the wider African continent. The report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime attributes this surge in criminal activity to the political and security vacuum that has persisted since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The subsequent period of internal conflict and division allowed drug gangs to thrive, taking full advantage of the tumultuous situation. The country was further fragmented three years later when a civil war broke out between armed factions vying for power, resulting in a de facto division between eastern and western administrations, thereby complicating unified law enforcement efforts.