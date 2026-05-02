Life After the Election: How New MPs Are Adjusting to Public Office

A year after GE2025, CNA interviews three first-term MPs – Shawn Loh, Hazlina Abdul Halim, and Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik – about the challenges and adjustments of life in Parliament, including time management, public scrutiny, and representing constituents.

A year after the 2025 General Election, CNA explores the experiences of three newly elected Members of Parliament – Shawn Loh (Jalan Besar GRC), Hazlina Abdul Halim (East Coast GRC), and Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik (Sengkang GRC) – as they navigate their first year in office.

The 2025 election marked a significant intake of new MPs for the People's Action Party (PAP) and continued the Workers' Party's (WP) succession planning. Beyond the initial excitement, these MPs are now grappling with the realities of public service: demanding schedules, intense public scrutiny, and the challenge of effectively representing their constituents in Parliament.

Shawn Loh, balancing his parliamentary duties with his role as group managing director of a large conglomerate and, most importantly, a father of four, emphasizes the importance of prioritizing family time. He meticulously structures his day to ensure consistent interaction with his children, believing that 'quantity time' is as crucial as 'quality time'.

This commitment influences his approach to parliamentary work, where he aims to address underrepresented issues like income tax and international financial contributions, often diverging from typical community-focused debates. He highlights the party's allowance for MPs to express individual viewpoints even when voting along party lines, citing his advocacy for childcare subsidies and budget surplus redistribution. Managing conflicting resident feedback, such as disagreements over incense burner locations, requires a nuanced approach focused on minimizing negative impacts on those not directly involved.

He acknowledges the ongoing learning process and the continuous effort required to connect with all members of his ward. Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik, a self-described introvert, openly admits that public speaking remains a significant hurdle. Recalling a past experience of freezing during a university presentation, he shares his initial anxieties about speaking extemporaneously during Nomination Day. The transition to public life has been a steep learning curve, demanding constant adaptation and a willingness to step outside his comfort zone.

The article suggests that all three MPs are navigating the complexities of balancing personal lives, professional responsibilities, and the demands of representing their constituents, while also contributing to the broader parliamentary discourse. The piece underscores the often-unseen challenges faced by new MPs as they adjust to the realities of political life and strive to make a meaningful impact





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Politics Singapore GE2025 Mps Parliament PAP WP Shawn Loh Hazlina Abdul Halim Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik Politics Public Service

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