A local woman shared her experience of feeling constantly on edge in Singapore compared to living overseas. Many users agreed that life in the city-state is more intense and mentally exhausting due to various factors.

Life in Singapore feels like a ' pressure cooker ' for one local woman who says she's constantly on edge compared to living overseas. She shared her experience on a local forum, noting that when she was based abroad, she had the time and energy to go out even after a full day of work.

However, since moving back to Singapore, she finds herself staying indoors more often and feels like heading straight home after working just half a day. Many users in the thread agreed that life in the city-state often feels more 'intense' and mentally exhausting than in many other countries, attributing this to the hot weather, population density, high cost of living, and coworkers.

One commenter shared that the overcrowdedness and weather are the main reasons for her stress, while another wrote that it's the people, particularly toxic ones at work, that make life in Singapore unbearable. A third user noted that the crowdedness, building density, noise exposure, heat, and long working hours, as well as the high price tag for many activities, contribute to the pressure cooker effect.

In related news, a Singaporean man has sparked a lively debate online after revealing that he is still close to his ex-girlfriend's family and may have accidentally stirred up a bit of family drama in the process. Additionally, DPM Gan Kim Yong celebrated Singapore's reclaiming the title of the most competitive economy in the world, while WP MP Kenneth Tiong questioned the decision to make Singaporeans travel to JB to watch a Mandarin film





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Singapore Pressure Cooker Life In Singapore Mental Exhaustion Population Density High Cost Of Living Coworkers

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