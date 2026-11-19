Japanese architect Kengo Kuma designed a Uniqlo Peace For All T-shirt with wildflower chalk marks while praising Singapore's old HDB flats for their rich shared spaces.

Japanese architect Kengo Kuma has designed a T-shirt for Uniqlo under its Peace For All charity line, featuring a spray of wildflowers tied with a thin bow in a single earthy brown colour.

The 72-year-old designer of the Tokyo Olympic stadium described the blooms as chalk marks resembling a child's casual scratchings. All sales proceeds from the shirt, priced at $19.90, go to organisations against violence. Kuma told The Straits Times on a call from his Tokyo office that the T-shirt is connected with the love for ordinary life and that is why he joined the Uniqlo project.

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He said the Japanese brand brings gorgeousness to normal people and the wildflower bouquet symbolises that kind of mundane beauty. He recalled presenting a similar bouquet to his girlfriend when he was a kid and said that kind of experience can be shared with everybody. The chalk scribbles represent his most used tool as an architect who still designs by hand. He said he does not use the computer at all because the lines are too artificial.

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Kuma visited Singapore in October for Uniqlo's Peace For All event but was unable to attend due to illness. He is familiar with the city-state, having designed event venue Whitestone Gallery and two forthcoming high-profile sites. These are the Founders' Memorial, co-designed with Singapore's K2LD Architects, and a 190m-tall, 30-storey redevelopment of the former Tanglin Shopping Centre, which will house a theatre, museum and mall among others.

Kuma masterminds big buildings and his best-known work is the timber superstructure that is Japan National Stadium, which ranks among the country's largest venues. But his favourite Singapore buildings are the strikingly ordinary old Housing Board blocks. He even knows the housing body's 1960 birth year. He said that at that time Singapore was not a rich country but Lee Kuan Yew thought of ordinary life as the basis of the country.

Kuma praises community spaces

The HDBs of that period are very unique and the public spaces in those buildings very rich, he said. He is particularly ecstatic about shared spaces. He added that apartments now have no connection with the community. They are big, private spaces that are totally separated for perfect privacy.

He thinks that is not the life of humanity and that the life of humanity should be part of the community. Kuma, whose wife is a Japanese professor researching Singapore's public housing, joked he might be considered a kind of professional of HDB. Integrating a theatre and museum into the recently announced towering Tanglin building is a way of replicating the human core he so admires in early HDB flats.

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Culture bridges community and tall buildings

He said that without a cultural function tall buildings destroy the community and that culture can be the bridge between the community and tall buildings. An artist's impression shows a new 1,000-seat theatre and contemporary art museum slated to open at the yet-to-be-named redeveloped Tanglin Shopping Centre by 2030. For the Orchard Road behemoth slated for a 2030 opening, that means a facade of his signature material, wood, embraced and enveloped by Singapore's signature, greenery.

His Whitestone Gallery design features an indoor canopy of wood. He said that because of the economy we need to have tall buildings but even then we can bring a public community. Without community the city will be a dead place. The Founders' Memorial will have a leafy top and wooden interior, the opposite of the customary heavy stone that symbolises permanent legacy.

New monument disappears into park

Instead of sticking out it will merge with its environment at the Bay East Garden at Gardens by the Bay. The intention is for the landmark to disappear into the park, to violate the domineering impulse of monument architecture. He said he thinks it is a new kind of monument in the history of monumental buildings in the world.