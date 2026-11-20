IRAS convicts Lim Chit Foo for fraudulent GST claims involving nine companies, sentencing him to imprisonment and ordering significant tax penalties for repeat offenses.

Lim Chit Foo, a 43-year-old Singapore an man with a prior history of major financial crimes, has been convicted once again for orchestrating a fraudulent scheme involving Goods and Services Tax refunds. The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore confirmed the conviction following a comprehensive investigation into his activities across nine distinct corporate entities.

Details of the GST Fraudulent Scheme

Lim Chit Foo was convicted on November 17, 2026, for a scheme that spanned ten months, during which he utilized nine companies to submit false GST refund claims to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore. These fraudulent claims resulted in payments totaling S$260,609 being transferred into bank accounts controlled by him. The conviction covers 14 specific counts of assisting these companies in fraudulently obtaining refunds.

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The scope of the financial misconduct was even broader than the primary charges suggest. An additional 29 counts, involving a total of S$327,537 in attempted refunds, were taken into consideration during the sentencing process. This structure highlights the systematic nature of the fraud, where multiple corporate vehicles were used to mask the true source and destination of the illicit funds.

In addition to the direct fraud charges, Lim Chit Foo was convicted of conspiring to retain control of the proceeds generated by these crimes. Investigations revealed that he directed his cousin to locate and manage a bank account specifically for handling the illicit money. This included executing cash withdrawals that could be directly traced back to one of the fraudulent GST refunds, demonstrating a clear intent to obscure the origins of the stolen state revenue.

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Lim Chit Foo Criminal History and Sentencing

The Commercial Affairs Department played a pivotal role in uncovering these activities, which have now led to a significant custodial sentence for Lim Chit Foo. He received an imprisonment term of approximately 26 months, supplemented by an enhanced sentence of 69 weeks for the aggravated nature of his offenses. Alongside the jail time, the court ordered him to pay a substantial tax penalty of S$781,829 to the state.

This conviction is not an isolated incident for Lim Chit Foo, who has a documented record of serious financial fraud. He was previously sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for his involvement in a scheme between 2015 and 2016, where he fraudulently claimed more than S$11.8 million in Productivity and Innovation Credit grants. That case represented a significant breach of public trust and resulted in a lengthy incarceration that he has now completed.

Furthermore, during the investigations into his earlier grant fraud scheme, Lim Chit Foo was separately jailed for 28 months for perverting the course of justice. This additional sentence underscores a pattern of behavior that includes not only financial theft but also active efforts to obstruct law enforcement agencies. He also currently faces two pending charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, with legal proceedings ongoing for these separate matters.

IRAS Enforcement Strategies and Penalties

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore emphasized that it employs a rigorous risk-based audit approach supported by advanced data analytics to detect unusual refund claims from GST-registered businesses. This technological infrastructure allows the authority to identify discrepancies and anomalies that may indicate fraudulent activity, ensuring that tax compliance is maintained across the commercial sector.

Regulations governing GST compliance are strict, and the penalties for non-compliance are severe. Wilfully submitting false GST returns can result in a penalty equivalent to three times the tax undercharged, in addition to a fine of up to S$10,000 and imprisonment of up to seven years. These deterrents are designed to discourage businesses and individuals from engaging in tax evasion schemes.

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Beyond tax penalties, money laundering offenses under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act carry even heavier sanctions. Offenders can face fines of up to S$500,000, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both. These laws work in tandem with tax regulations to ensure that the proceeds of crime are confiscated and that perpetrators face appropriate legal consequences.

Public Reporting and Compliance Incentives

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore encourages both businesses and individuals to voluntarily disclose any past tax errors they may have made. Such voluntary disclosure is treated as a mitigating factor in legal proceedings, potentially reducing the severity of penalties for those who come forward with accurate information regarding their non-compliance.

Members of the public are also urged to report suspected tax malpractice using a dedicated form available on the official Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore website. The authority maintains a reward program for informants whose information leads to the recovery of lost tax. Eligible informants may receive a reward of 15% of the amount recovered, capped at S$100,000.

To protect the integrity of these reporting mechanisms, the identities of informants are kept strictly confidential. This assurance of anonymity encourages whistleblowers to share critical information without fear of retaliation. The combination of robust investigative capabilities, severe penalties, and public cooperation forms a comprehensive framework for combating financial fraud in Singapore.