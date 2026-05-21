Lim Guan Eng Accuses Khairy Jamaluddin of Whitewashing Umno Youth Leader Dr Akmal's Unacceptable Political Tactics, Comparing Khairy to a Fake Progressive

Malaysian former Minister of Finance and former strongman of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Lim Guan Eng has accused United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin of whitewashing Dr Akmal's controversial style of politics within UMNO, labelling both UMNO and Khairy as 'fake progressives'. Lim also pointed out that the latest incident of a failed coup attempt and the unilateral declaration of war in Johor state displayed UMNO's ambition for power at any cost.

MALAYSIA: FORMER DAP STRONGMAN LIM GUAN ENG LAYS BARE HIS GRIEVANCES TOWARDS UMNO YOUTH CHIEF KHARYY JAMALUDDIN DISAPPROVING HIS ASSERTION THAT DR MUHAMMAD AKMAL SALEH'S STYLE OF POLITICS IS STILL NECESSARY IN UMNO, WHILE ALSO CRITICIZING HIS UNPROVOKED CAMPAIGNS AND TENSION-HIGHRATI POLITICS.

LIM ALSO EXPRESSED HIS DISGUST AT KHARYY'S ATTEMPT TO DEFEND AKMAL'S UNACCEPTABLE ACTIONS AND CALL UMNO AND KHARYY AS 'FAKE PROGRESSIVES' WHILE ALSO REFERRING TO THE LATEST INCIDENT OF COUP ATTEMPT BY UMNO AND THE UNILATERAL DECLARATION OF WAR BY BN IN JOHOR STATE AS SHOWN AMBITION FOR POWER AT ANY COSTS





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Lim Guan Eng Khairy Jamaluddin Democratic Action Party (DAP) United Malays National Organization (UMNO) Umno President Ahmad Zahid DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) Dr Akmal Saleh Allah Socks Controversy Right-Wing Style Boycotts And Campaigns Politician Akmal Flag Protest Khairy's Assertion Political Tension

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

In the 1960s and 70s, tens of thousands of South Koreans lived in West Germany under a labor-for-loan deal, becoming miners and nurses and impacting South Korea's riseThrough the lens of CNA's Correspondent, Genevieve Woo speaks to Lim Yun Suk about the sacrifices behind South Korea's rise and the lives built between two countries.

Read more »

Two teenagers radicalised online: Shootings at California mosque linked to white supremacist viewsThe shooting was the latest in a string of attacks on houses of worship and comes amid rising threats and hate crimes targeting the Muslim and Jewish communities since the beginning of war in the Middle East, forcing increases in security.

Read more »

Young hawker does pre-wedding shoot at her stall, bakery and HDB blockLove is in the air for Lim Hwee Yi, the 28-year-old hawker of Botak Porridge. On May 12, she shuttered her hawker stall at One Punggol Hawker Centre for half an hour to do a pre-wedding photoshoot there with her soon-to-be-husband. The couple took pictures at Botak Porridge, a HDB flat, a bakery and in front of a parcel collection locker. The shoot at Take A Bake, a local bakery at Bishan where Hwee Yi's husband works, several shots were also taken at a HDB block, where the pair playfully held two large, red double happiness props to symbolize their union, as well as at a Shop 'n' Pick locker.

Read more »

Singapore Doctor Warns of Impact of Public Statements on Disciplinary and Investigative SystemsDr. Desmond Wai, a gastroenterologist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, expressed concerns about the repercussions of public statements that may erode confidence in disciplinary and investigative systems. His remarks came after a dispute between Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim and the Government over comments made during a debate on regulating the veterinary sector.

Read more »