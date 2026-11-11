Lim Shi-An Voices Singapore Cadet Kym in BBC Studios' Go Jetters Go!

Singaporean actress Lim Shi-An makes her animation debut as cadet Kym in Go Jetters Go! on December 1, ahead of her lead role in The House On The Moon opening November 12.

Singaporean actress Lim Shi-An is heading into a defining stretch of 2026. On December 1, she makes her global animation debut voicing Singaporean cadet Kym, a new character in BBC Studios' British children's show Go Jetters Go!, which airs on CBeebies and BBC Player. Earlier, on November 12, she leads the Chinese-language feature The House On The Moon as the moon goddess Chang Er, opening exclusively at Filmhouse.

November is also a personal milestone for the actress. Lim Shi-An, the only child of veteran local actors Tan Kheng Hua and Lim Yu-Beng, is set to marry her fiance that month, although she declined to reveal the exact date. The 28-year-old speaks about both projects in an interview with The Straits Times at BBC Studios' Singapore office in early November.

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Go Jetters Go! Brings a Singaporean Cadet to Global Screens

Lim Shi-An voices Kym, a Singaporean character who takes centre stage in Go Jetters Go!, the first spin-off of BBC Studios' global children's franchise Go Jetters. The original Go Jetters series ran from 2015 to 2020. This new series is the first in the franchise where a Singaporean character leads the story, and its Mission HQ is set in Singapore.

The series is supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority. Lim Shi-An said the role came about after she received an invitation to audition. She sent in a few voice tapes and was offered the job after a few months, and her work on the show lasted over a year, starting from September 2025.

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Recording took place inside Infinite Studios in Mediapolis at one-north, with a local sound engineer. Lim Shi-An collaborated remotely over Zoom with animators, directors and producers based in the United Kingdom, often during odd hours to manage the time difference. The building was also a familiar place from her childhood, when she accompanied her parents to acting work there.

Lim Shi-An on Shifting From Screen Acting to Animation

Lim Shi-An described moving from live-action roles to animation as a major change in technique. She has previously appeared in television dramas such as Third Rail (2022) and Alienated (2023), and in films including Amoeba (2025) and Another Go (2026). Voicing a character for pre-schoolers, she said, was a huge learning curve.

She said the energy required for a children's show was very different from stage or screen work. 'There is a science and there is a process because your character must be exuberant, but she still has to be real,' Lim Shi-An explained. She studied at the School of the Arts, Singapore, and later double-majored in theatre studies and business management at the National University of Singapore.

Physical performance also played a surprising role in the booth. Lim Shi-An said she had to sing in the series and found that, because nobody could see her, she could express herself fully. She recorded many videos of herself punching the air and pretending to fly, which she described as the best way to capture the performance.

The accent presented its own challenge. Lim Shi-An said Kym's Singaporean voice could not be too specific, so it would remain understandable for international audiences, while still allowing her to add her own inflections here and there.

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Balancing Two Languages Across The House On The Moon

Lim Shi-An said working on both projects at once left her feeling mentally stretched between two languages. 'I really felt like my brain was split into two,' she said. 'I was bilingual for a few overlapping months.'

The House On The Moon is billed as Singapore's first wuxia sci-fi feature. Lim Shi-An shot the film over five days at a soundstage in the media hub in December 2025, then travelled to Taiwan in January 2026 to film for another five days. The film world premiered at the 79th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in August, where it competed for the Golden Leopard.

The story reimagines the Chinese myth in which the legendary archer Hou Yi, played by Dominick Rustam-Chartrand, vanishes during a mission to rescue the dying sun. Chang Er, played by Lim Shi-An, sets out on a perilous journey to the moon's dark side to find him. She is joined by an earth-bound bandit, played by Huang Guan-zhi, who crash-lands into her world.

Upcoming Premieres, Wedding and Film Slate

The next public milestones for Lim Shi-An are the Singapore release of The House On The Moon on November 12 and the debut of Go Jetters Go! on CBeebies and BBC Player on December 1. Both dates fall within weeks of her planned November wedding.

Looking further ahead, Lim Shi-An is staying busy with acting and freelance design, and she has three feature films due in 2027. The combination of a children's animation role, a Mandarin-language lead, and a family milestone marks a significant year for the actress as she moves between languages, genres and audiences.