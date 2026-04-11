Lim Tean Fined $30,000 in Disciplinary Case Over Client Money Handling

Lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean was fined $30,000 by the Court of Three Judges for improper handling of client funds. The court found no dishonesty but cited failure to adhere to legal profession rules. The case involved the deposit of a $30,000 cheque into the wrong account.

Lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean has been fined $30,000 by the Court of Three Judges in a disciplinary case concerning his handling of a $30,000 cheque meant for his client, Mr Suresh Kumar A. Jesupal. The Law Society of Singapore had sought to have Lim struck off the rolls, while Lim requested a much smaller fine. The court's decision, delivered on April 10, 2026, reflects a nuanced assessment of the case, emphasizing that there was no finding of dishonesty against Lim.

The incident in question occurred in 2019 when Lim deposited the cheque into the office account of his firm, Carson Law Chambers, rather than a separate account designated for client monies, as mandated by legal profession rules. This cheque represented an interim payment for a judgment sum awarded to Mr. Jesupal following a traffic accident claim. The disciplinary action stemmed from a tribunal's finding of grossly improper conduct against Lim on two charges in August 2023. These charges included banking the cheque despite being discharged by Mr. Jesupal, and failing to deposit the cheque into the designated client account. However, the Court of Three Judges, comprising Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Justice Tay Yong Kwang, and Justice Andrew Phang, overturned the conviction for the first charge. They determined that the Law Society had not sufficiently proven the charge beyond a reasonable doubt, primarily relying on documentary evidence because Mr. Jesupal declined to testify after lodging a complaint.\The court's rationale centered on the circumstances surrounding the cheque's deposit. Mr. Jesupal, according to documents, appeared to have discharged Lim on November 13, 2019, appointing another law firm, Joseph Chen & Co. The cheque was issued to Carson Law Chambers on November 14 and deposited the following day. Lim subsequently filed two notices on November 26 and 27, stating that his firm had replaced Joseph Chen & Co. as Mr. Jesupal's legal representation. Mr. Jesupal asserted that this occurred without his knowledge or consent. Lim, in his defense, claimed that a meeting on November 15, 2019, saw Mr. Jesupal authorize the banking of the cheque. He further stated that at a later meeting on November 26, he disbursed $5,000 to Mr. Jesupal and $22,200 to Mr. Tarmmar Razu Doriasamy, a friend of Mr. Jesupal, in cash. Lim presented acknowledgement notes purportedly signed by both men. The court highlighted that the Law Society did not challenge the authenticity or admissibility of these acknowledgement forms, nor did they dispute the occurrence of the November 26 meeting. The court reasoned that the failure to challenge Lim's account of the November 26 meeting would invariably influence the assessment of the earlier meeting. The tribunal had previously dismissed the November 15 meeting as unsubstantiated, but the court argued that if the November 26 meeting happened, it provides a plausible explanation for Lim’s actions, including why he waited to file the notice of change of solicitors. The court contended that the tribunal's failure to consider all relevant evidence constituted a failure to evaluate the charge holistically, as required by the standard of proof beyond reasonable doubt.\Regarding the remaining charge, the court clarified that Lim's actions were not dishonest, as he genuinely believed he was still representing Mr. Jesupal at the time of the deposit. In determining the appropriate sentence, the court considered several recent cases, including instances where lawyers received fines for similar infractions. For example, a lawyer was fined $15,000 for accidentally depositing $5,000 into an office account. Another lawyer was fined $50,000 for misdirecting $100,000 intended for a conveyancing account. In Lim's case, the court noted that there was no potential financial loss to Mr. Jesupal, as Lim had already paid him $30,000, as ordered by a separate civil suit in 2020. This financial penalty of $30,000 was deemed appropriate because of the lack of dishonesty. This case highlights the importance of adhering to legal profession rules regarding client funds and the rigorous standards required in disciplinary proceedings. Separately, Lim is scheduled to begin a jail term of three months and a week. He had previously been found guilty of three charges under the Legal Profession Act and was initially sentenced to six weeks in jail and a $1,000 fine in February 2025 by a district judge





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Lim Tean Law Society Of Singapore Disciplinary Action Client Funds Legal Profession

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