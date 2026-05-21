Limited-Time Hello Kitty x Jisoo Pop-Up in Singapore

The pop-up featured exclusive merchandise and ran daily from May 28 to June 14. It was held at Wisma Atria Level 1 Atrium.

Featuring exclusive merchandise , a limited-time pop-up was launched to celebrate Hello Kitty and Jisoo 's collaboration. The pop-up ran daily from May 28 to June 14 and was open from 11am to 10pm.

The Singapore pop-up was held at Wisma Atria Level 1 Atrium. The collection included plush toys, blind boxes, travel accessories, apparel, stationery, and collectible keychains. The theme was friendship exchange diary. Products were available in limited quantities.

The first official Hello Kitty x Jisoo pop-up was previously held in Seoul, South Korea, in January. The pop-up was also present at other cities including Jakarta and Bangkok. It was a part of a series launched for limited time only





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Hello Kitty Jisoo Pop-Up Exclusive Merchandise Limited Time Theme Friendship Exchange Diary Collaboration Collection Brand Partnership Merchandise Plush Toys Blind Boxes Travel Accessories Apparel Stationery Collectable Keychains Theme-Based Merchandise Friendship Theme Entrance Exclusive Pop-Up Singapore

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