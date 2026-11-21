Limitless opens a new walk-in centre in Bishan on November 21 to provide free mental health counselling for youths aged 12 to 25, aiming to reduce stigma and remove barriers like parental consent requirements.

The social service agency Limitless officially opened its new walk-in centre on November 21 at Block 182, Bishan Street 13, to provide accessible mental health support for young people in Singapore. Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How attended the inauguration, emphasizing the critical need to address barriers that prevent youths from seeking help. The facility is designed to offer free counselling services to individuals aged 12 to 25, operating with a model that prioritizes immediate accessibility and confidentiality.

Removing Barriers to Youth Mental Health Care

Limitless aims to dismantle the significant obstacles that often stop young people from accessing mental health resources, such as shame, stigma, and fear of judgment. A major focus of the new initiative is addressing the requirement for parental consent, which can cause dangerous delays in recovery or deter youths from seeking help altogether. By allowing walk-in access without immediate parental involvement for those over 12, the centre seeks to create a safer environment for youths to express their struggles.

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The operational framework allows the centre to conduct up to 11 counselling sessions simultaneously, supported by approximately 20 clinical staff members. This includes social workers, counsellors, and psychologists who are trained to assess maturity and determine the best course of action for each case. The facility spans the size of two five-room HDB flats, featuring five dedicated counselling rooms and three phone booths for virtual sessions.

Limitless executive director Asher Low highlighted that family and interpersonal issues were the third highest presenting challenge for clients in 2025. The agency assesses each youth for their level of maturity and safety before deciding whether to involve parents. If involving parents compromises the young person's wellbeing or safety, professionals will manage the risk without requiring a signed consent form, which could otherwise cause youths to walk away.

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Personal Stories and Professional Insights

For 25-year-old Sandy, who struggled with polytechnic studies and grief seven years ago, the need for confidentiality was paramount. She recalled feeling betrayed when previous counsellors involved her parents without her permission. At the new Limitless centre, she found a team that respected her initial request not to contact her family, which helped her rebuild trust in people. She noted that feeling understood and safe was instrumental in her recovery process.

Cheyenne Naidu, a counsellor at Limitless, explained that many youths try to act normally around their parents to avoid worrying them or facing judgment. Some parents may view mental health issues as a parenting failure or believe it will affect their child's future job applications due to permanent records. Naidu stressed that these misconceptions can prevent early intervention, leading to more severe consequences like self-harm or suicide if issues persist.

Sandy's experience illustrates the broader national conversation regarding parental consent. While the centre allows youths aged 13 and under to receive support, those aged 12 and above can access services without immediate parental involvement. This approach aligns with the government's consultation on balancing youth autonomy with family engagement in the recovery journey.

Community Impact and Future Support

The Bishan location was chosen to facilitate closer collaboration with local partners, including grassroots organizations, schools like Kuo Chuan Presbyterian, and the Regional Early Intervention Team for Psychosis (REACH). This strategic positioning allows Limitless to integrate mental health support more seamlessly into the community ecosystem, ensuring that young people can access help without having to travel far.

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Since 2017, Limitless has supported more than 6,000 young people through various programs designed to build coping skills and connect them with further care. The new centre expands this capacity, offering a physical space that can be converted into therapy rooms when needed. This flexibility ensures that the agency can respond to fluctuating demand and provide comprehensive care for complex cases.

The opening of this centre marks a significant step in Singapore's efforts to improve mental health awareness and accessibility. By addressing the specific needs of the 12 to 25 age group, Limitless is helping to normalize help-seeking behavior and reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues. The agency continues to work closely with health professionals to ensure that every young person receives the appropriate level of support and care.