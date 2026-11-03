Lincoln Ng Sentenced to Five Years for Manslaughter in Perth Backpack Incident

Singaporean man Lincoln Ng receives five years and nine months for manslaughter after accidentally killing thief Mark Burnes in Perth. Details on the court ruling and AirTag chase included.

Lincoln Ng, a 29-year-old citizen of Singapore, has been sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for manslaughter after an incident in Perth, Western Australia, resulted in the death of Mark John Burnes. The case stems from a confrontation that began when Burnes stole a backpack containing Ng's personal belongings from a rental vehicle.

Ng is scheduled to be eligible for parole after serving three years and nine months of his sentence. He was initially detained by authorities on May 24, 2024, following the fatal accident that occurred during his attempt to retrieve his stolen property.

Also read Ng Jing Kai sentenced for manslaughter in Perth e-biker incident

Timeline of Theft and Tracking

The sequence of events began on May 23, 2024, when Lincoln Ng and his girlfriend traveled to Perth with her family. The group stopped for dinner at East Victoria Park, leaving Ng's backpack, which contained his passport and other valuable items, inside their rental car. While the family dined, Mark John Burnes observed the unattended bag and contacted his partner to confirm his plan to steal it, subsequently breaking the rear window of the vehicle to gain access.

Ng reported the burglary to the police shortly after realizing his belongings were missing. Later that night, the brother of Ng's girlfriend activated an AirTag tracker embedded in the backpack to locate it. The following morning, the group discovered the tracker indicated the bag was near a construction site and immediately notified law enforcement about the precise location.

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Confrontation at Construction Site

At approximately 12:30 pm, Lincoln Ng, accompanied by his girlfriend's brother and father, arrived at the construction site to recover the bag. While searching the area, they spotted Mark John Burnes riding past on an electric bicycle with the backpack clearly visible. Ng and the two family members then followed Burnes in their car for roughly 10 minutes. During this pursuit, Ng's brother-in-law remained on the phone with the police to report their movements.

The Supreme Court of Western Australia heard testimony that someone in the vehicle urged Ng to hit Burnes' bicycle. Ng struck the rear wheel of the e-bike, causing Burnes to fall off. Burnes shouted at the occupants, and Ng, fearing he was being approached, attempted to accelerate away from the scene. The driver mistakenly assumed the car was in reverse, but it was actually in drive, causing the vehicle to lunge forward and strike Burnes.

The Fatal Accident and Legal Aftermath

The vehicle dragged Mark Burnes for approximately 25 meters, trapping him underneath the chassis. Other pedestrians on the street noticed the accident, shouting and striking the car's windows to alert the occupants that they were running over a person. Burnes sustained critical injuries during the incident and later died from the trauma. Ng was initially charged with murder, but the charge was reduced to manslaughter in August before the trial concluded.

Lincoln Ng pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge. Judge Terence Palmer delivered the sentencing remarks on Monday, November 2, noting that the incident involved an element of taking the law into one's own hands. However, the judge also considered the significant pressure Ng was under, his panic, his guilty plea, his remorse, and his lack of prior criminal history as mitigating factors in the decision-making process.

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Sentencing and Rehabilitation Prospects

In determining the length of the sentence, Judge Palmer accepted the high probability of Ng's successful rehabilitation. The five-year and nine-month term reflects a balance between the severity of the outcome and the circumstantial panic that drove Ng's actions. Ng remains detained as he begins serving his sentence, with his legal team likely to apply for parole once he has completed the required three years and nine months behind bars.