Lionel Messi scores hat-trick, matches Miroslav Klose's World Cup record

Lionel Messi delivered his first World Cup hat-trick, matching Miroslav Klose's career tournament scoring record. Messi's hat-trick came 20 years to the day he made his World Cup debut for Argentina.

Argentina 's Lionel Messi delivered his first World Cup hat trick while matching Miroslav Klose 's career tournament scoring record, giving thousands of Argentina fans a moment they will never forget.

Messi scored his first goal in the opening minutes off a nifty feed from Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul, the second early in the second half, and the third moments before subbing out to a standing ovation. The goals came 20 years to the day that Messi made his World Cup debut for Argentina in a match against Serbia and Montenegro - he scored in that one, too - and made him only the second player to score in five editions of the tournament.

Messi has 16 goals in his six World Cup appearances, and it seems inevitable that Klose's record will fall in the coming weeks. It was the fifth straight World Cup game in which Messi has scored. The hat trick also upstaged two of football's other big stars - Kylian Mbappe of France and Erling Haaland of Norway - who had big games earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, during a watch party at the downtown Power & Light District, a goat accompanied by former NFL quarterback-turned Fox broadcaster Jameis Winston came on stage wearing an Argentina jersey. The humorous moment seemed to have foreshadowed a big night for Messi when he scored an hour later, and the argument that he is football's Goat - the greatest of all time - is becoming no argument at all with every World Cup goal he scores.

Argentina is among four teams making their base camp in the Kansas City metro, and much as it has the rest of the world, Messi-mania has swept through the area ever since La Albiceleste's arrival about two weeks ago. On match day, thousands of fans wearing his No. 10 jersey trekked into the home of the NFL's Chiefs on the outskirts of Kansas City, singing odes to their hero from Rosario





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Lionel Messi Miroslav Klose World Cup Argentina Hat-Trick

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