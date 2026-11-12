Lionel Scaloni extends Argentina contract to 2030

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has signed a contract extension with the Argentine Football Association keeping him in charge until July 2030. The decision follows his World Cup victory and recent squad changes.

The Argentine Football Association officially confirmed that Lionel Scaloni will remain as head coach of the national team until July 2030. This major announcement was made by AFA president Claudio Tapia on Thursday, November 12, bringing an end to weeks of speculation regarding the coach's future. The renewal ensures stability for the squad that captured the 2022 World Cup title.

Contract Extension Timeline Details

The new agreement extends Scaloni's tenure through the end of 2030, covering the 2027 to 2030 period at the helm of the Argentine National Team. Prior to this confirmation, Scaloni had expressed doubts about his position following Argentina's World Cup final defeat to Spain in July. His previous contract was originally scheduled to expire in December 2026, but the AFA has moved to secure his services for the long term.

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Scaloni Responds to Renewal News

Scaloni expressed his continued enthusiasm for the role, stating he is as eager and excited as he was on day one. He told reporters that he is grateful for the opportunity to continue leading the national team. The coach emphasized that this renewal marks the beginning of a new process for the squad as it enters a new era.

Transition After Messi Retirement

This contract extension comes as Scaloni begins reshaping the national team following the international retirement of Lionel Messi. Earlier this week, the coach named his first squad since the legendary player stepped away from international duty. The new roster includes 28 players called up for the upcoming November friendlies. This squad represents a significant shift in strategy and personnel for the national side.

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New Players and Upcoming Fixtures

The newly called squad features Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino, who earned his first senior call-up at the age of 21. Returning players include River Plate's Gonzalo Montiel and Parma defender Mariano Troilo. The team faces Uruguay in a friendly match this weekend before hosting Costa Rica next week. These matches serve as the first test for Scaloni's updated roster without its longtime captain.

Future Implications for National Team

The decision to extend Scaloni's contract until July 2030 provides a clear roadmap for the national team's development. Claudio Tapia indicated that the official announcement would cover the coaching staff renewal through the specified period. This long-term planning aims to build on the success of the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America triumphs. The association is now focused on integrating new talent into the competitive lineup for upcoming tournaments.