Singapore name 24-man squad for Brazil and Paraguay matches in November

Singapore coach Gavin Lee has selected a 24-man squad for the Mizuho Blue Challenge against Paraguay and Brazil, with Woo Chun Wei earning a first call-up and several players recalled.

Singapore coach Gavin Lee named a 24-man squad on Nov 4 for the inaugural Mizuho Blue Challenge, part of The Kallang Football Series Singapore. The Lions will face Paraguay on Nov 13 and Brazil on Nov 17, with both matches at the National Stadium.

The squad features four changes from the previous FIFA ASEAN Cup group. Balestier Khalsa midfielder Woo Chun Wei, 21, earns a maiden senior call-up after impressive Singapore Premier League displays. Hougang United midfielder Saifullah Akbar and Geylang International defenders Darren Teh and Joshua Pereira have been recalled. Woo only made his SPL debut in April.

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Lee said the midfielder has shown maturity and consistency for a player of his age. The coach added that Woo has adapted well to the league and shown he can compete at this level. Lee said the call-up will let Woo experience international football and he hoped it would inspire him to keep learning and improving.

Key Injuries Impact Squad Selection

The recall of Saifullah, Pereira and Teh comes as Lion City Sailors full-back Nur Adam Abdullah faces a lengthy spell out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained against Young Lions on Oct 11. Thespa Gunma forward Ikhsan Fandi is unavailable through injury. Cardiff City defender Perry Ng misses out as he and his partner await the birth of their first child.

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Liverpool-born Ng was granted Singapore citizenship in September and is believed to be the first foreign-born athlete with third-generation heritage to become a Singaporean. Experienced players such as captain Hariss Harun, who has 158 international caps, Safuwan Baharudin and Shawal Anuar remain in the squad alongside Ilhan Fandi.

The matches come just over a month after Singapore's ASEAN Cup campaign ended in a 6-0 defeat by Malaysia in Bandung on Oct 1, their heaviest defeat under Lee and worst against Malaysia since 1978. The Lions finished third in Group A with three points. Lee said Paraguay and Brazil regularly compete at the highest level and will present a significant challenge.

World Cup Contenders Headline Lineups

He said these are exactly the tests Singapore need as they push themselves and work towards arriving at the Asian Cup as the best possible version of themselves. Singapore are ranked 149th in the world. Paraguay are 33rd and Brazil are sixth. Japan and Brazil meet on Nov 14 in a rematch of their World Cup last-32 clash, and the tournament concludes on Nov 17 with Singapore playing Brazil and Japan facing Paraguay.

Japan will travel with star players including Monaco attacker Takumi Minamino. The 31-year-old is set to return after a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament kept him out of the 2026 World Cup. Lille striker Ayase Ueda has been omitted from Japan's 28-man squad with a foot injury. Coventry City's Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Southampton's Kuryu Matsuki, who scored on his international debut in a 3-1 win over Uruguay on Sept 24, are included.

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Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, Real Sociedad playmaker Takefusa Kubo and Mainz midfielder Kaishu Sano, who scored in a 2-1 World Cup defeat by Brazil in June, have also been selected. Brazil's 26-man squad, unveiled on Oct 29, features Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes, and Barcelona forward Raphinha as coach Carlo Ancelotti looks to blood the next generation.

The squad also features 15 players under the age of 23, including Chelsea's 19-year-old Estevao and Vinicius' clubmate Endrick, 20. The AFC announced on Nov 3 that the Asian Cup, originally scheduled for Jan 7 to Feb 5, 2027, would instead run from Dec 23, 2027, to Jan 21, 2028, subject to FIFA approval.

Asian Cup Postponed Due To Regional Tensions

The postponement comes amid security concerns following attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia and wider regional tensions that have disrupted travel and major sporting events. The AFC cited exceptional regional circumstances, substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions in rescheduling the 24-team tournament.

For Singapore, whose only previous Asian Cup appearance came as hosts in 1984, the delay means an additional 11 months before they face Australia, Iraq and Tajikistan in Group D. Lee said the decision was understandable given the safety concerns but stressed it would not change his team's approach. Lee called on fans to support the team. He said the matches will test them but what matters is how they respond as a group, learn and keep improving.

Hariss Emphasizes Team Focus And Resilience

He said they never take the support of fans for granted and know their trust has to keep being earned. He added they are committed to giving their best every time they step on the pitch and showing through performances what it means to represent Singapore. Lions skipper Hariss Harun said the focus remains the same after the Asian Cup was postponed to December 2027.

Singapore squad: Izwan Mahbud (Young Lions), Ridhuan Barudin (Hougang United), Syazwan Buhari (Tampines Rovers); Defenders: Hariss Harun (Lion City Sailors), Joshua Pereira (Geylang International), Raoul Suhaimi (Tampines Rovers), Safuwan Baharudin (Selangor FC), Ryhan Stewart (Lion City Sailors), Lionel Tan (Lion City Sailors), Darren Teh (Geylang International); Midfielders: Joel Chew (Young Lions), Farhan Zulkifli (Lion City Sailors), Hami Syahin (Lion City Sailors), Haziq Kamarudin (FC Jurong), Glenn Kweh (Lion City Sailors), Jacob Mahler (Tampines Rovers), Kyoga Nakamura (Lion City Sailors), Saifullah Akbar (Hougang United), Shah Shahiran (Tampines Rovers), Song Ui-young (Lion City Sailors), Harhys Stewart (Chiangrai United), Woo Chun Wei (Balestier Khalsa); Forwards: Ilhan Fandi (Lion City Sailors), Shawal Anuar (Lion City Sailors).