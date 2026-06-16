Littering from high-rise buildings a growing concern in Singapore

Concerns over littering from high-rise buildings in Singapore have been growing, particularly in the Ang Mo Kio and Bukit Bintang areas. Residents have reported that the walkways and surrounding lawns of HDB flats are littered with kitchen waste, plastic bottles, and food packaging, making the environment dirty and uncomfortable to walk through.

Concerns over littering from high-rise buildings in Singapore have been growing, particularly in the Ang Mo Kio and Bukit Bintang areas. Residents have reported that the walkways and surrounding lawns of HDB flats are littered with kitchen waste, plastic bottles, and food packaging, making the environment dirty and uncomfortable to walk through.

The situation has worsened over the past few months, with residents complaining that the lawns have turned into garbage dumps. The Ang Mo Kio Town Council has posted posters reminding residents not to throw garbage from windows, with repeat offenders facing fines up to $10,000 and labour reform orders.

The issue has also been reported in other areas, with residents expressing concerns over the stress of raising children in an unforgiving educational system and the need for authorities to make improvements to address the problem. The police have also sought public assistance in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

The concerns over littering and the stress of raising children highlight the need for authorities to take action to address these issues and improve the quality of life for residents in Singapore





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Littering High-Rise Buildings Singapore Ang Mo Kio Bukit Bintang HDB Flats Environment Residents Concerns

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