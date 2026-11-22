World Snooker Tour player Liu Wenwei faces suspension amid a WPBSA investigation into alleged match-fixing approaches. Details on the scandal and his rights to appeal.

Chinese professional snooker player Liu Wenwei has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour effective November 22, 2026, following an internal investigation by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association ( WPBSA). The 22-year-old amateur-turned-pro, currently ranked 86th in the world standings, is not formally charged with any specific wrongdoing at this stage. Instead, the suspension stems from suspicions that he failed to report approaches made to him regarding potential match-fixing activities.

WPBSA Investigation Into Liu Wenwei

The WPBSA issued a formal statement on Sunday confirming that Liu Wenwei is being investigated as a party to approaches made to players to fix matches. The governing body specified that the Chinese player is also suspected of failing to report direct approaches made to him to fix matches on the World Snooker Tour. The organization emphasized that the suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation or any subsequent charges that may or may not be brought against him. This interim measure ensures the integrity of the tour while the inquiry proceeds without prematurely declaring guilt.

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Liu Wenwei Career and Appeal Rights

Liu Wenwei secured a two-year World Snooker Tour card starting from the 2025-26 season, marking his return to the main professional circuit after a period of absence. Despite the severity of the current suspension, the player retains the legal right to appeal the decision. The suspension acts as a protective protocol for the sport rather than a final punitive measure, allowing the WPBSA to conduct a thorough review of all communications and interactions surrounding the alleged approaches.

Context of Major Snooker Corruption Scandal

The current case against Liu Wenwei evokes memories of the biggest corruption scandal in snooker in recent years, which had far-reaching consequences for the sport. That major investigation culminated in 2023 with ten players receiving heavy sanctions from the WPBSA. The scandal involved a coordinated network where players were either involved in fixing matches or failed to report illegal approaches, leading to a comprehensive crackdown on integrity violations within the game.

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Sentencing Precedents for Suspended Players

Previous rulings in the 2023 scandal provide a clear context for the potential outcomes of Liu Wenwei's case. Liang Wenbo and Li Hang received lifetime bans for their central roles in the match-fixing network. Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong, who is currently the world number one, were among eight players handed shorter suspensions for their involvement. These precedents highlight the WPBSA's strict stance on integrity violations, regardless of a player's current ranking or past achievements.

Impact on World Snooker Tour Integrity

The suspension of Liu Wenwei serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing efforts by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association to maintain trust in the sport. With the investigation still active, no definitive timeline has been set for the conclusion of the inquiry. The player remains suspended until further notice, and the sporting community awaits the final determination of the WPBSA regarding the alleged failures to report match-fixing approaches.