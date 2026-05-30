Liverpool Fires Manager Arne Slot After Troubled Second Season

Liverpool has fired manager Arne Slot after a troubled second season in charge, with the club seeking a more aggressive and urgent style of football going forward. Fenway Sports Group, the club's American ownership, made the decision after Liverpool finished fifth in a disappointing title defence. Slot replaced popular long-time manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2024 and led Liverpool to a record-tying 20th English league title in his first year at the helm.

The process to assess Slot's replacement has begun with Liverpool seeking a more aggressive and urgent style of football going forward. Liverpool fired manager Arne Slot on Saturday following a troubled second season in charge having previously led the team to the Premier League title.

Fenway Sports Group, the club's American ownership, said it made a difficult decision after Liverpool finished fifth in a disappointing title defence. The ownership said it collectively came to the conclusion that change was necessary for the club to keep moving forward. Slot replaced popular long-time manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2024 and led Liverpool to a record-tying 20th English league title in his first year at the helm.

Liverpool spent an unprecedented $570 million to strengthen the squad in last year's offseason but most of the expensive signings have underwhelmed. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the decision did not sit easily with Liverpool and on a human level did not feel entirely fair. The person said it was increasingly inevitable that a change of coach was required and it was better to act sooner to avoid disrupting preparations for next season.

Andoni Iraola, the Spanish coach who left Bournemouth at the end of this season, is the frontrunner to come in. The club statement said the contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time he has been with them has been significant, meaningful and successful.

The appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined their view that he is a leader in his field





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