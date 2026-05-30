Liverpool parts ways with manager Arne Slot

Liverpool FC has confirmed that Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect, following a disappointing second season at the club.

Liverpool have parted ways with Arne Slot , the Merseyside club said on Saturday after the manager who won the Premier League title in his first season failed to live up to expectations.

The club announced that Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way. Former Feyenoord boss Slot replaced Juergen Klopp in 2024 and the Dutchman impressed in his first season as Liverpool won the Premier League title.

However, his second season at Liverpool transformed from a title defence into a desperate scramble for Champions League qualification while they failed to win a domestic cup, marking a dramatic downturn for the defending champions. The club stated that the contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with them has been significant, meaningful and successful.

They also praised Slot's leadership, saying that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it. The club has collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward.

Liverpool said the process to appoint a successor is under way, with media reports linking Andoni Iraola to the role after the Spaniard guided Bournemouth to sixth in the league as they qualified for the Europa League for the first time





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