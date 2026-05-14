Local Adoption of Electric Vessels Lagging as Operators Face Costs, Infrastructure, and Operational Challenges

The report highlights the challenges operators face when adopting electric vessels, such as high costs and infrastructure issues. It also explores opportunities for collaboration among different stakeholders to accelerate the adoption and distribution of electric vessels in Singapore.

Shipbuilders say local adoption of electric vessels is lagging as operators face costs, infrastructure challenges, and operational issues. Electric ferries, powered by solar-charged batteries, are becoming increasingly popular.

Since 2025, five of them have been operating along Singapore's River, and nine more are expected to enter service this year. Demand for electric vessels has doubled in recent years, driven by stricter emissions rules and competitive fuel prices. Operators, in particular, are concerned about the total cost of ownership and challenges in integrating new systems. To accelerate adoption, the government has set targets for 100% electric new harbour craft by 2030.

Collaboration among various stakeholders in the industry is crucial to overcome challenges and achieve these goals





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Electric Vessels Shipbuilders Electric Ferries Battery-Powered Short-Distance Operations Harbour Craft Demand Rising Demand New Regulations Collaboration Government Targets Infrastructure Challenges Next Generation Digital Tools

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