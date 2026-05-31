Loh Kean Yew loses to France's Alex Lanier in Singapore Badminton Open final

Loh Kean Yew has lost to France's Alex Lanier in the final of the Singapore Badminton Open men's singles title, with Lanier winning in three sets. The match was a closely contested one, with Loh roaring back from an early 1-6 deficit to the delight of the crowd. However, Lanier's stamina and consistency shone through in the third set as he saw out the match for his second Super 750 title.

Loh Kean Yew , a 21-year-old Singaporean, has lost to France's Alex Lanier in the final of the Singapore Badminton Open men's singles title . This is the third time Lanier has beaten Loh in four appearances against each other, with Loh ranked 14th in the world and Lanier ranked 9th.

The last Singaporean man to win the home tournament was Wee Choon Seng in 1962, while Ronald Susilo fell at the final hurdle in 2002. Loh's best finish prior to this edition was a semi-final appearance in 2022, where he lost to Indonesia's Anthony Ginting. Despite fatigue from playing a total of 242 minutes before Sunday's final, Loh looked to be well up for it, roaring back from an early 1-6 deficit to the delight of the crowd.

However, Lanier's stamina and consistency shone through in the third as he saw out the match for his second Super 750 title. Lanier said that he needed to fight crazy hard and go 100 per cent with determination and resilience to win the match. Loh, on the other hand, said that he went in just trying to push his body to the limit and did push himself to the limit.

He added that this week has been physically strenuous on himself and his body. Loh's loss means that the long wait for a Singaporean to win the Singapore Badminton Open men's singles title will continue





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Loh Kean Yew Alex Lanier Singapore Badminton Open Men's Singles Title Super 750 Title

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump says deciding on Iran deal, Tehran denies final agreementUS President Donald Trump said he is making his decision on a potential deal with Iran, but Tehran insists there is no final agreement yet. Trump demands Iran never have nuclear weapons and open Strait of Hormuz. Iranian spokesman says no final agreement reached.

Read more »

PSG Clinches Second Consecutive Champions League Title with Penalty Shootout Victory Over ArsenalParis Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in extra time to claim their second straight Champions League crown, becoming only the second club in the modern era to win back-to-back titles.

Read more »

Loh Kean Yew Stages Comeback Victory Over Chi Yu-jen in Singapore Open QuarterfinalWorld No. 14 Loh Kean Yew rallied from a 8-14 deficit to defeat Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu-jen 16-21, 21-6, 21-8 in the KFF Singapore Badminton Open quarterfinal, advancing to the semi‑finals and keeping hopes alive for a historic Singapore title.

Read more »

Paris police detain dozens after violence erupts during celebrations of PSG's Champions League titlePARIS - Paris police detained dozens of people after violence disrupted celebrations late Saturday (May 30) of Paris Saint-Germain's second Champions League title win and a group tried to storm a police station in the French capital.

Read more »