London City Lionesses Draw With Arsenal Thanks To Mary Earps Heroics

Mary Earps made eight saves to secure a 1-1 draw for London City Lionesses against Arsenal, keeping them third in the Women's Super League standings.

London City Lionesses maintained their hold on third place in the Women's Super League after goalkeeper Mary Earps delivered a commanding performance to secure a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, November 15, 2026. Earps recorded a match-high eight saves, including a critical late intervention that preserved a valuable away point for the visiting side against a determined home crowd.

Earps Blocks Maanum In Dramatic Fashion

Earps finished the match with eight saves in her third consecutive start for London City Lionesses, a statistic that marks her highest save count in a Women's Super League fixture since 2017. Her most decisive moment arrived in the closing stages when Arsenal's Frida Maanum launched an audacious effort toward the top corner of the net. Earps managed to apply the slightest touch to the ball, diverting it onto the crossbar to deny the visitors a potential winner and keep the scoreline intact.

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Lionesses Respond Quickly To Early Deficit

Arsenal opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Frida Maanum converted a composed finish from a cutback by Alessia Russo, who had burst into the penalty area. The goal appeared to give the home side control at the Emirates Stadium, but London City Lionesses responded with immediate intensity. Isobel Goodwin broke free from defender Leah Williamson and rifled a powerful finish high into the net, silencing the home crowd and leveling the match within minutes of the deficit.

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Speaking to Sky Sports, Mary Earps emphasized the importance of the result for London City Lionesses, noting that either team had the opportunities to win the match through counter-attacking football. She expressed satisfaction with securing the point away from home while acknowledging the desire to have claimed all three points. The former England goalkeeper, who joined London City Lionesses from Paris Saint-Germain after two years in France, highlighted the physical commitment of her teammates.

League Standings Shift After Sunday Fixtures

The draw keeps London City Lionesses in third position with 20 points, sitting six points behind league leaders Chelsea. Arsenal remains in sixth place with 14 points, having failed to secure a home league victory this season. The result adds complexity to the mid-table race as the season progresses into its middle stages. Meanwhile, other Sunday matches saw Aston Villa defeat Birmingham City 1-0 thanks to a Mathilde Harviken goal in the 76th minute, moving Villa to seventh place. West Ham United also secured a victory by beating Charlton Athletic 2-0 with goals from Viviane Asseyi, climbing to ninth while Charlton remains winless after ten matches.