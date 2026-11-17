Singapore's Long Island project will begin preparatory works in the waters west of Bedok Jetty in January 2027, alongside a new phase of public engagement, as part of a decades-long coastal defence plan.

Preparatory works for Singapore's Long Island project will begin progressively in the waters west of Bedok Jetty from January 2027. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced this in a joint press release on Tuesday, November 17.

The works will involve the removal of seabed obstructions, followed by the construction of temporary sand bunds and sand infilling. This marks the first physical intervention for a project originally envisioned in 1991. Long Island is a decades-long project aimed at protecting Singapore's coastline from rising sea levels. It involves reclaiming land off the East Coast to form a new island, dubbed Long Island for now, which could span around 800 hectares.

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Safety Measures At East Coast Park Work Zone

Vessels will be deployed in the waters off East Coast Park, with the designated work area demarcated by silt screens and floating barriers for public safety. Sea space users are advised to maintain a safe distance from the designated work area as well as marine vessels and barriers. Safety advisories will be put up at East Coast Park and published on agencies' websites before works begin.

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Beaches, exercise paths and tracks will remain accessible to the public throughout preparatory works, and park visitors can continue to enjoy East Coast Park's facilities. The first phase of works will be to the west of Bedok Jetty. It will cover approximately 570 hectares and span a length of around 7 kilometres. This area will see immediate activity including the deployment of vessels and the installation of silt screens and floating barriers.

The sea space to the east of Bedok Jetty will continue to be available for water sports and the hosting of major international sporting events. The second phase of preparatory works, to the east of Bedok Jetty, will only start after the 2029 Southeast Asian Games hosted in Singapore. This delay ensures that water sports activities off East Coast Park can proceed without interference during the two-year window.

Environmental Monitoring And Mitigation For Construction

The works will be guided by the recommendations of a published environmental study, with mitigation measures in place to minimise the impact on the environment and community. The authorities will monitor environmental conditions such as water quality, suspended sediment levels, noise and dust to ensure the effectiveness of these measures. Continuous monitoring is mandatory, and the URA will track water quality, suspended sediment levels, noise pollution and dust generation throughout the construction period.

The data collected will inform real-time adjustments to work practices. HDB and URA said the preparatory works will not determine the eventual detailed design of Long Island, which will be informed by ongoing environmental and engineering studies, including its reclamation profile. HDB has been conducting land-based site investigation works since September this year to better understand the geological conditions in the area. These involve soil investigation rigs stationed at various locations along East Coast Park.

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The works are localised and temporary, and are not expected to affect existing activities at East Coast Park. Since the first announced plans to begin technical studies into Long Island, more than 15,000 people have shared their aspirations and feedback on the project through various engagement platforms, including focus group discussions, dialogue sessions, and exhibitions. Participants also provided feedback through online surveys since November 2023.

Many meaningful suggestions were gathered during these engagements, including aspirations for the future reservoir to support a variety of water sports, as well as for beaches and nature-based solutions to be integrated along the new coastline, and for Long Island to be well-connected with the rest of Singapore. Building on this feedback, URA will organise a new series of focus group discussions from January 2027, inviting Singaporeans to explore ideas around two key themes: recreation and connectivity.

Public Feedback Shapes Long Island Recreation Plans

Participants will consider how the new island could complement East Coast Park by offering new recreational experiences and waterfront areas. They will also explore opportunities to enhance connectivity and accessibility between Long Island, the city and the eastern region of Singapore. The feedback will help inform the agencies' ongoing technical and planning studies for the project while taking into account future land use and infrastructure needs.

The Long Island project has evolved from a 1991 long-term development plan into a vital coastal defence mechanism. In addition to providing land for future needs and creating an additional reservoir, the project aims to enhance Singapore's resilience against climate change. The preparatory works starting in January 2027 mark a significant step toward realizing this multi-decade vision while maintaining public access to the coastline.