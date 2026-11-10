Porta Porta Italian Restaurant to close Dec 31 after 33 years in Singapore

Muslim-owned Porta Porta Italian Restaurant in Bedok will close on Dec 31, 2026, after 33 years, as co-founder Rozianah Laino retires. The family is open to a takeover but has no plans to relocate.

Porta Porta Italian Restaurant will close on Dec 31, 2026, after 33 years of serving halal Italian food in Singapore. The family-run restaurant at Simpang Bedok announced the closure on Instagram.

Co-founder Rozianah Baharudin Laino, known as Rozi, said the decision was driven mainly by her wish to retire. Rozi founded Porta Porta with her late husband, Antonino Laino, or Nino, who died of lung cancer in 2012. The business began with halal Italian cooking classes and later became a small kitchen along Upper Changi Road. It opened in 1993 at Changi Garden, inspired by the five years the couple spent in Carrara, Italy.

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Family Roots and Italian Menu

Now located in Bedok, Porta Porta means door to door in Italian. It is known for its cosy, home-like ambience and art-filled space. Menu highlights include tagliatelle in squid ink sauce, meat lasagna, and tiramisu. Other dishes include a $26.50 item stuffed with ricotta and spinach, a $34.50 dish, and a crispy chicken dish.

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My mum wants to retire, and I already have a career outside of F and B, said Danesh Laino, the couple's 37-year-old son and a fintech entrepreneur. We want to keep things running, but it's not easy, and my mum is at the age for retirement. She is 65. Danesh said the family had been considering the closure for some time.

Arrangements will be made to support the restaurant's employees. Porta Porta has received offers to operate out of other kitchens and premises, but the family has no plans to relocate. They remain open to someone taking over the business. If someone asks to buy over or take over, then we will happily help them continue my father and mother's legacy, Danesh said.

If not, then it's a chapter we plan on closing. He added that he will continue with his career in the tech industry. For Danesh, who grew up alongside the restaurant and described it as his first job, Porta Porta has always been more than a family business. The restaurant kept the family close, he said.

Retirement and Future Plans

He recalled evenings when his father would play the guitar and his mother would sing for diners, sometimes with customers joining in. The restaurant announced the closure in a social media post on Monday, Nov 9. It is with a heavy heart that after 33 years of being open, we are announcing that we will be closing for good, Rozi wrote. It's been a long and tiring but beautiful journey, the owners wrote.

For 33 long years it was a daily commute to the restaurant, serving our guests, making wonderful connections and many customers have become family friends. Some of you started dating in the early years and now you're bringing your children to have dinners at Porta Porta, we are so honoured to have been part of your lives, they added. Rozi also thanked customers who had supported the restaurant over the decades, including families who had returned across three generations.

You've all become family to us, she wrote. We hope that from now till the last day of opening, you'll come by for one last time as we close this chapter for good. Rozi also said she and Nino opened Porta Porta with the hope of sharing the warmth of Italian family dining in Singapore.

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Customer Memories and Support

Nino and I opened this restaurant because we wanted to bring Italian homely traditions to Singapore, sharing food together as a family at the dinner table, laughing and filling our bellies, said Rozi, who is also executive chef. When her husband died 14 years ago, Rozi considered closing the restaurant. She decided to push on, fuelled by his confidence in the business and the support of their only son, Danesh Ettore Laino, who stepped in to help then.

The restaurant shifted to its current location in 2019. One challenge is finding committed employees who are willing to work hard, Rozi told Berita Harian in a 2023 interview. The rising costs of ingredients are also something the restaurant has to navigate. Despite these challenges, the family remains committed to serving diners.

Customers shared memories online. From family lunches, to our daughters' 16th birthday, to long catch-ups with friends, so many of our happiest moments have happened around your tables in your restaurant, a diner wrote, thanking the restaurant for the memories. Another said: I dated my husband there back when the restaurant was still at Changi. Married with four kids now and have visited the restaurant at Bedok.

Awesome homecooked pasta and love the cosy family atmosphere. All the best and well wishes to the whole family. Will come visit again soon. Porta Porta is open from 12pm to 2.30pm and 6pm to 10.30pm from Tuesday to Sunday.

The restaurant will have its last day of operations on Dec 31, 2026. Rozi hopes to travel the world to make up for lost holidays over the past decades of running the business. The family also owns the restaurant's recipes and legacy, which they hope can continue under new stewardship.