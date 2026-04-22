Longchamp Unveils the Looong: A New Icon of Parisian Ease for Summer 2026

Longchamp introduces the Looong bag, a horizontal shoulder accessory inspired by Parisian street style, currently featured at an immersive pop-up boutique in Singapore's Raffles City.

Longchamp has officially unveiled its Summer 2026 collection, anchored by the launch of the Looong, a shoulder bag that captures the essence of Parisian nonchalance. The inspiration behind this unique silhouette stems from the everyday gestures observed on the streets of Paris, where essential items like newspapers or baguettes are casually tucked under the arm.

By translating this instinctive human habit into a structured fashion piece, Longchamp has created an accessory that feels both deeply intuitive and stylistically grounded. The Looong is characterized by its distinct horizontal, east-west profile, which deviates from traditional bag shapes to offer a look that is both modern and highly functional for the urban environment. To celebrate this debut, Longchamp has installed a dedicated travelling boutique at Raffles City in Singapore, which will remain open to the public until September 15. This immersive retail experience serves as the brand's sixth stop across Asia and highlights a commitment to creating tactile, memorable spaces for its customers. The boutique is bathed in various shades of green, reflecting the heritage and visual identity of the house, and offers a comprehensive view of the brand's evolution. Beyond the Looong, the space showcases iconic lines like Le Pliage and Le Roseau, allowing visitors to appreciate the craftsmanship and design language that unify these collections. This setting is designed to invite shoppers to touch and feel the supple cowhide leather of the new pieces, encouraging them to experience how the bags integrate with the body. At the heart of the Looong design is a focus on balance and practicality. The bag features a subtle, pinched gusset construction that creates a triangular silhouette from the front, while the gently curved top line pays homage to the brand's equestrian roots. Unlike many bags that can feel burdensome, the Looong is intentionally designed to sit snugly against the wearer, serving as a seamless extension of their outfit. Its elongated structure provides enough capacity for daily necessities without adding bulk, and the accessibility of its contents is prioritized by its width. Equipped with adjustable straps and finished with signature metallic buckles, the bag offers versatility, moving effortlessly from a daytime companion to an evening statement piece. The debut collection features a sophisticated palette ranging from deep mocha and tonka red to fresh, airy tones like pistachio and sky blue. Creative Director Sophie Delafontaine describes the piece as a quintessential It-bag, designed for the contemporary woman who seeks a harmonious blend of character, charisma, and everyday utility in her accessories





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Longchamp Looong Bag Summer 2026 Fashion Accessories Raffles City

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