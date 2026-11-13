Global Microsoft outage disrupts Singapore workplaces, government systems and students

A Microsoft outage lasting more than 12 hours disrupted email and other services across Singapore on Friday, affecting workplaces, schools and some government systems. Microsoft said recovery efforts were ongoing and it was seeing early signs of stabilisation, but had yet to find a global solution.

Microsoft said it was seeing early signs of stabilisation as it worked to restore services globally after an outage lasting more than 12 hours disrupted workplaces, educational institutions and government agencies in Singapore on Friday (Nov 13).

Users reported problems with Outlook and other applications, while workers turned to alternative communication channels, postponed tasks and meetings, or anticipated a backlog when services returned. The disruption also affected government systems and email services at major banks. Emergency services, healthcare operations and Singpass were unaffected, according to information provided by the relevant organisations. Microsoft attributed the outage to some of its servers unexpectedly becoming unavailable, shifting the load to those still operating.

Also read Microsoft 365 Outage Impacts AI Services and Global Business

Microsoft Investigates Server Outage

The company said recovery efforts were ongoing and that it was still searching for a solution to restore services globally. Microsoft first acknowledged the disruption at about 2.30am on Friday, saying some Microsoft 365 services in multiple regions were experiencing elevated load. It began maintenance and repair operations, reviewed the situation and evaluated options for redirecting traffic to other infrastructure.

In an update just before 11am, Microsoft said a process on affected servers had been overwhelmed, causing them to stop processing requests. The company said it had restarted the affected infrastructure, seen positive results and begun capacity improvements to support traffic in regions, including Singapore, as they came back online. Outage tracker Downdetector recorded a peak of 567 reports in Singapore at about 9.30am, with reports declining afterwards. The disruption began on Thursday (Nov 12) and continued into Friday.

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Rahmat, a 36-year-old IT professional at a chemical plant, learned of the problem at 5.49am when a night-shift colleague reported being unable to access Outlook. What first seemed like a routine email troubleshooting request became a wider issue after he checked Microsoft's service health dashboard. From an IT professional's perspective, there is also a certain helplessness when you establish that the underlying problem is happening at the service provider's end, he said.

Analyst Steven Chua, 24, noticed on Friday morning that he had received no emails since the previous night. He said Outlook remained accessible, but no new messages had arrived since midnight, despite usually receiving emails overnight from people in other countries. Chua could still speak face-to-face with colleagues in Singapore, but the disruption hampered his work with overseas teams. Important alerts and announcements also come through email, he said, so staff could have missed anything sent that morning.

An engineer identified only as Mr Teo focused on individual tasks instead of replying to emails. The 31-year-old used Microsoft Teams chat, which remained accessible to him, to share files and links with colleagues. Other workers had to rearrange meetings after problems with Teams. A human resources executive told CNA that job interviews scheduled on Teams were moved to Zoom, while internal meetings were postponed until the following week.

Workers Reroute Communications

Rescheduling was difficult because she could not email invitations to participants. An employee on medical leave said she could not set an automatic out-of-office reply to tell colleagues she was away. Human resources manager Priscilla Lim said the disruption affected her ability to respond to ongoing situations and forced her to reroute communications to other platforms to keep work moving. It's definitely inconvenient and frustrating, especially when email is such an integral part of our daily operations, Lim said.

Researcher Grace Ow said the situation was frustrating: workarounds were available, but they made day-to-day tasks less efficient. Randy Tan, a research analyst who uses email to follow current affairs, told AsiaOne on Friday that Outlook access had been affected. His workflow had not yet been disrupted substantially, but he was concerned about the work waiting once service returned.

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I worry that the longer the delay, the larger the backlog of emails to look into and thus having to make more time later on to clear them, Tan said. A communications officer at a statutory board, who declined to be named, said most work was done over email and that the outage had hampered operations. Luckily, this happened on a Friday when the pace tends to be slower, the officer said.

If it were a Monday, we would have a large backlog of work. The 31-year-old said managers had also advised staff to take extra cybersecurity precautions, including avoiding suspicious links related to the outage and password reset requests. The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) said on Friday afternoon that several government systems, including email, had been affected. It said emergency services remained fully operational and Singpass was unaffected, and that public officers could continue using Teams for internal communications.

For updates on e-services, please check the relevant agency's official website or social media channels. The email disruption may delay responses to enquiries, GovTech said in a statement to CNA. For urgent matters, members of the public can contact the agency through other channels, such as its call centre. Students also faced disruption ahead of examinations.

Government and Students Affected

National University of Singapore law undergraduate Saw Yone Yone, whose exam was four days away, could not access lecture slides emailed by his professor after each lesson. He was also unable to use Microsoft Authenticator, locking him out of university websites and portals, including LexisNexis, which he uses to access legal cases on his prescribed reading lists, and his NUS library account. It's mildly annoying that I did not download all of my tutor's slides, he said.

Several Singapore University of Social Sciences students told CNA they had received an SMS alert about the outage. The university said it was working closely with Microsoft and would provide updates once services were restored. The disruption prompted users in Singapore to share their reactions online. One Reddit user working in IT said they were mentally exhausted and did not know what to expect when they came to work later.

Others joked that the outage offered an opportunity to slow down on Friday. One user wrote: Take your own time, Microsoft IT guys, no job is worth sacrificing your peace and mental health. Come back and fix it next Monday when you are fresh and rested.