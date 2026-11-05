Finland offers 16 singles a free four-day trip in February 2027 through Finnish Dinner Date contest

Visit Finland is giving 16 singles an all-expenses-paid trip to Helsinki or Tampere in February 2027. Applicants must post an English video by Nov 10 explaining what they would serve on a dinner date.

Visit Finland is offering 16 singles a free four-day trip to Helsinki or Tampere in February 2027 through its Finnish Dinner Date contest. Applicants must post an English video by Nov 10, explaining what they would serve on a dinner date.

Winners will be chosen for creativity, authenticity and personal answers. The trip includes local food, culture and a group dinner with Finnish singles. Visit Finland hopes visitors will fall for Finland. The trips will take place between Feb 9 and Feb 19, 2027.

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Trip Destinations and Itinerary

Each group will explore its destination through a hosted itinerary of culinary and cultural experiences. These include outdoor activities, saunas, and sightseeing. Eight winners will visit the Finnish capital Helsinki. The other eight will travel to Tampere, a city in Finland's Lakeland region.

Winners will not be able to choose their destination. The main event of the trip is a group dinner. The eight international travellers will be joined by two local Finnish singles. They will share tasting menus developed by leading Finnish chefs.

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In Helsinki, the menu will be prepared by Adele Kinnunen, who has appeared on Finland's MasterChef Professionals. In Tampere, the dinner will be helmed by Henry Tikkanen, who was crowned Finnish Chef of the Year in 2001. To join the Finnish Dinner Date contest, contestants must create a video in English. The video must answer the question, What would you serve on a dinner date, and why?

How to Enter the Contest

It must use original footage and audio of themselves. The video needs to be posted on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube using the hashtag #FinnishDinnerDate. Contestants must also tag Visit Finland's social media accounts. These are @ourfinland on Instagram, @visitfinland.com on TikTok, or @VisitFinland on YouTube.

After posting the video, contestants must complete an official online application form. They must include a link to their video submission. A panel of judges will assess the submissions. They will base their decisions on creativity, authenticity, and how personally applicants answer the question.

The 16 winners will be announced on Dec 1. Visit Finland has run several free-trip campaigns. In 2023, it announced its Masterclass of Happiness. Ten chosen travellers received a free four-day stay at the Kuru Resort in Finland.

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Previous Visit Finland Campaigns

Expert coaches guided participants on a Finnish approach to balanced lifestyles and happiness. The following year, its Helsinki Happiness Hacks masterclass offered travellers a free five-day stay in the capital. They explored nature, food, design, health and wellness. In March 2026, Visit Finland announced its Chill Like a Finn campaign.

Six pairs of travellers won free seven-day trips to the Finnish Lakeland in June. Another promotion announced in May, Have Some Finnish, selected 16 international travellers for four-day culinary experiences. These took place in the Coast and Archipelago region and Lapland in September. Finland has topped the World Happiness Report for years.

In the latest of its initiatives, Visit Finland markets the trips as blind dates, for singles to find their love at first bite. Visit Finland hopes its winning contestants will fall for Finland, whether through its food or through its people.