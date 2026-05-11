Loose load on tipper truck caused close call on Seletar Expressway

A video of a driect header lorry with its load coming off while on the road shared on SGRV Admin has alerted the public about the importance of securing loads in Singapore.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 6.35am on Saturday (May 9) along the Seletar Expressway . Several cars travelling along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) had a close call on Saturday (May 9) morning after some loose frames flew off the back of a tipper truck , narrowly missing the vehicles behind.

A video of the incident, shared on Facebook page SGRV Admin the same day, showed the blue truck travelling in the middle lane before its load came loose and fell onto the road. The incident occurred at around 6.35am near Mandai, according to the post caption, and the truck is believed to belong to waste recycling company Wah & Hua.

Under the comments section, several netizens expressed their concerns about the importance of securing loads, while others questioned why the heavy vehicle was in the second lane. Under the law, the penalty for failing to secure a load on a vehicle is a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both





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Loose Load Tipper Truck Seletar Expressway Mandai Wah & Hua Secure Loads Penalty

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