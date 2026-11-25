Lorenzo Musetti secures victory over Hong Seong-chan to give defending champion Italy a 1-0 lead against South Korea in Bologna. The win sets up a semi-final clash with the Czech Republic.

Lorenzo Musetti delivered a commanding performance on Wednesday to secure a crucial first-point victory for Italy in the Davis Cup quarter-finals held in Bologna. The Italian tennis star defeated Hong Seong-chan of South Korea with a decisive scoreline of 6-0, 7-6(5), establishing a 1-0 advantage for the three-time defending champions in the high-stakes tie. This victory marks Musetti's highly anticipated return to Davis Cup action, providing a strong foundation for the Italian squad as they aim to defend their title on home soil.

Musetti Returns With Dominant Display

Musetti, currently ranked 27th in the world, began his campaign in the quarter-finals with absolute authority, racing through the opening set without dropping a single game. Although he appeared poised for a routine victory after taking a 4-2 lead in the second set, Hong Seong-chan mounted a spirited comeback to force a tiebreak. The 24-year-old Italian held his nerve under pressure, securing the tiebreak and completing the match in one hour and 32 minutes to keep Italy's hopes alive.

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Struggles And Comeback For Italian Star

This match represents Musetti's first appearance in the Davis Cup since 2024, ending a significant hiatus from the team competition. His path back to the top tier has been complicated by an injury-plagued 2026 season, which interrupted a promising run that saw him reach a career-high world number five ranking in January. Despite these recent setbacks, Musetti demonstrated the resilience and technical skill that originally propelled him to the upper echelons of the sport, silencing doubts about his readiness for the demanding Davis Cup format.

Upcoming Rubbers And Squad Depth

Italy's strategy for the remainder of the tie relies heavily on the depth of its talented squad, with several key players scheduled to step onto the court. French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli is set to face South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo in the second singles rubber, providing another opportunity for Italy to extend its lead. Should the tie remain close, the Italian pairing of Matteo Berrettini and Andrea Vavassori is prepared to compete against Chung Hyeon and Kwon Soon-woo in the doubles contest, adding further complexity to South Korea's task.

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Semi-Final Stakes For Italy And Czech Republic

The outcome of this quarter-final tie will determine the next opponent for the winners, with the Czech Republic already booked for Friday's semi-final after their victory over Canada in the last eight. The Davis Cup tie is structured to be decided over a maximum of three rubbers, meaning the winner of the first two singles matches will claim the victory unless the score is level. A win in Bologna guarantees Italy a spot in the semi-finals, where they will face the Czech Republic in what promises to be a fiercely contested matchup between two tennis powerhouses.

Bologna Arena Hosts High-Stakes Tennis

The atmosphere in Bologna remains electric as the Italian squad battles to retain their Davis Cup status in front of a passionate home crowd. The decision to host the quarter-final in Italy provides a significant psychological boost, with the local supporters eager to see their national heroes uphold the tradition of excellence. As the tournament progresses, the focus shifts entirely to maintaining momentum and executing precise strategies across all rubber types to ensure Italy advances to the final four stages of the competition.