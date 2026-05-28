Lorry Driver Fined for Illegal Dumping of Office Waste in Taman Jurong

A lorry driver was fined $8,000 for illegally disposing of dismantled office furniture and partitions along Joo Yee Road in Taman Jurong, highlighting the seriousness of environmental violations.

Dismantled office furniture and partitions were illegally disposed of at secluded spots. The National Environment Agency (NEA) reported that a lorry driver, Naidu Manish Kumar, was fined $8,000 on Tuesday after pleading guilty to the illegal dumping of renovation waste along Joo Yee Road in Taman Jurong on July 6, 2025.

According to NEA, the waste consisted of a large volume of dismantled office furniture and partition panels originating from reinstatement works at a vacated office on Genting Lane. Investigations were initiated following public complaints about illegal dumping at the location on July 24, 2025. The driver admitted to dumping the waste out of convenience rather than arranging for proper disposal at a licensed general waste facility.

NEA emphasized that illegal waste disposal is a serious offense due to its environmental pollution and risks to public health. For first-time offenders, penalties can include fines up to $50,000, imprisonment for up to twelve months, or both. The agency urges the public to report suspected illegal disposal activities through its online feedback portal





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Illegal Dumping Waste Disposal National Environment Agency Office Furniture Taman Jurong Environmental Offence Fine Renovation Waste

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