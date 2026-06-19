The owner of the Lou Shang café, Sebastian Ang, has announced that the HDB-themed eatery will be closing down on July 14. The café's closure has sparked a debate among locals, with some praising Mr Ang's honesty and others expressing sadness at the loss of a beloved café.

The owner of the Lou Shang café in Singapore , Sebastian Ang , has announced that the HDB-themed eatery will be closing down on July 14. In an Instagram post, Mr Ang revealed that he had been struggling to maintain the business for months due to several reasons.

Firstly, the café's location on the second floor of a shop house on a quiet street without a lift has discouraged people from visiting. Additionally, the menu prices were set too high, making it unaffordable for regular visits. Mr Ang acknowledged that the value customers receive for their money is crucial in determining whether they will return.

Despite this, he expressed pride in what his team had achieved over the past three years, including creating a unique space that people have come to love. The closure of Lou Shang has sparked a debate among locals, with some praising Mr Ang's honesty and others expressing sadness at the loss of a beloved café.

The closure also comes at a time when Singapore's food and beverage industry is showing signs of weakening, particularly in China, where local brands are struggling to maintain their reputation for quality and reliability. The decline of Singapore's F&B edge in China has been attributed to several factors, including increased competition and changing consumer preferences.

As a result, local brands are being forced to adapt and innovate in order to stay competitive. The closure of Lou Shang serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by the F&B industry in Singapore and the need for businesses to be proactive in addressing these challenges in order to remain successful.

Mr Ang's decision to close Lou Shang has been met with a mix of emotions, with some expressing sadness at the loss of a beloved café and others praising his honesty and willingness to acknowledge the challenges faced by the business. The closure of Lou Shang has also sparked a debate among locals, with some questioning whether the government's policies are doing enough to support the F&B industry.

The closure of Lou Shang has also raised questions about the role of the government in supporting the F&B industry, with some arguing that more needs to be done to help businesses like Lou Shang succeed. The closure of Lou Shang serves as a reminder of the importance of innovation and adaptability in the F&B industry, particularly in a competitive market like China.

The closure of Lou Shang has also sparked a debate about the value of nostalgia in the F&B industry, with some arguing that it is no longer relevant in a rapidly changing market. Mr Ang's decision to close Lou Shang has been met with a mix of emotions, with some expressing sadness at the loss of a beloved café and others praising his honesty and willingness to acknowledge the challenges faced by the business.

The closure of Lou Shang has also raised questions about the future of the F&B industry in Singapore, with some arguing that more needs to be done to support businesses like Lou Shang. The closure of Lou Shang has also sparked a debate about the role of social media in the F&B industry, with some arguing that it has become too commercialized and is no longer a reliable platform for businesses to connect with customers.

The closure of Lou Shang has also raised questions about the value of community in the F&B industry, with some arguing that it is no longer a priority for businesses like Lou Shang. The closure of Lou Shang has also sparked a debate about the future of the HDB-themed concept, with some arguing that it is no longer relevant in a rapidly changing market.

Mr Ang's decision to close Lou Shang has been met with a mix of emotions, with some expressing sadness at the loss of a beloved café and others praising his honesty and willingness to acknowledge the challenges faced by the business. The closure of Lou Shang has also raised questions about the future of the F&B industry in Singapore, with some arguing that more needs to be done to support businesses like Lou Shang.

The closure of Lou Shang has also sparked a debate about the role of nostalgia in the F&B industry, with some arguing that it is no longer relevant in a rapidly changing market. The closure of Lou Shang has also raised questions about the value of community in the F&B industry, with some arguing that it is no longer a priority for businesses like Lou Shang.

The closure of Lou Shang has also sparked a debate about the future of the HDB-themed concept, with some arguing that it is no longer relevant in a rapidly changing market





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