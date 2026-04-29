Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan Share First Duet and Iconic Kiss in Beyond Time and Space MV

Hong Kong actors Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan, known for their on-screen chemistry, perform their first duet in the music video for Beyond Time and Space, featuring a kiss scene that has captivated fans. The duo, who have collaborated for over three decades, discuss their experience filming the intimate moment and their enduring friendship.

Jessica Hsuan and Louis Koo , two of Hong Kong’s most beloved actors, recently marked a significant milestone in their long-standing professional relationship by performing a duet for the first time after over three decades of collaboration.

The pair, both 55 years old, have portrayed on-screen couples in numerous films and television series, but their latest project, the music video for Beyond Time and Space, released on April 26, showcased their chemistry in a new light. The video, which features them as a couple whose love defies time, has captivated audiences, particularly with its climactic kiss scene that has sparked a frenzy on social media.

While the final cut of the kiss is brief, the director revealed that the actors filmed a much longer take to ensure the scene looked seamless. The filming process was not without its challenges, as the kiss was shot in the bustling lobby of a hotel, requiring the production team to cordon off the area to maintain privacy.

Louis Koo admitted to feeling a bit embarrassed during the scene, while Jessica Hsuan remained unfazed, joking about the moment when Louis licked his lips just before the kiss, which made her break character. Despite their undeniable on-screen chemistry, both actors have consistently denied any romantic involvement off-screen, emphasizing that their relationship is purely platonic and sibling-like.

They have worked together in several notable projects, including Back To The Past (2025), G Storm (2021), and A Witness Out of the Blue (2019), as well as TVB series like Man's Best Friend (1999), Detective Investigation Files IV (1999), and A Step Into The Past (2001). Their collaboration on Beyond Time and Space not only highlights their enduring friendship but also their ability to bring depth and emotion to their performances, further solidifying their status as iconic figures in Hong Kong entertainment





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