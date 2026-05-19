Louis Vuitton's Objets Nomades Showcase Revisits Pierre Legrain's Art Deco Designs for Contemporary Living

Louis Vuitton’s Objets Nomades presentation in Milan revisited Pierre Legrain’s bold design language for a new generation of collectors and homeowners. The collection featured pieces that reinterpreted the French designer’s furniture for contemporary living, with a particular focus on Asian clients’ interest in rare, finely crafted pieces for the home.

At Milan Design Week 2026 , Louis Vuitton’s Objets Nomades showcase revisited Pierre Legrain ’s Art Deco designs, reflecting Asia n clients’ interest in rare, finely crafted pieces for the home.

Louis Vuitton’s Objets Nomades presentation in Milan revisited Pierre Legrain’s bold design language for a new generation of collectors and homeowners. (Photos: Louis Vuitton; Art: CNA/Jasper Loh) If the response to Louis Vuitton’s exhibition at Milan Design Week this year is anything to go by, Art Deco is enjoying a renewed moment – especially in Asia. Headlining its Objets Nomades showcase was the Pierre Legrain Hommage collection, featuring pieces that reinterpret the French designer’s furniture for contemporary living.



"We sold a lot of the Legrain pieces to Asian clients," said Nathalie Fremon, senior vice president of architecture and home collections at Louis Vuitton.

"It's not always easy to get their attention, because there's a lot going on. I think they were very happy with it.

A look at the catalogue makes it easy to see why. The standout piece was surely the Celeste Dressing Table, distinguished by its inverted omega-like form.

It was the first piece of furniture ever commissioned by Louis Vuitton, which worked with Legrain to create it in 1921. Today, Celeste has been updated in lacquered wood and cowhide leather, and is available in four colour combinations, including black and caramel. A pair of drawers with Louis Vuitton’s classic handles completes the revamp.

Beyond exhibitions such as 1925–2025.

One Hundred Years of Art Deco at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs in Paris, Nathalie Fremon is also working on what she calls an "important project" linked to the movement, although she declined to share more for now. She has been reading many books on Art Deco and flicking through the pages of Legrain’s work.



Nathalie Fremon felt the same way about Legrain’s body of work – from drawings and furniture to bookbinding – which made it an easy decision to curate a collection around him. She also worked with different designers to interpret Legrain’s work.

For instance, award-winning design duo Raw Edges created a new edition of the Dolls chair using the Art Deco-style Metropolis textile. Its geometric pattern was inspired by a book cover designed by Legrain. Taking a step back, Nathalie Fremon pointed out that it is important to remember the purpose of the Objets Nomades collection, which was launched in 2012.

Rather than a strategic move to diversify the brand, it was intended to demonstrate Louis Vuitton’s exceptional know-how through the lens of contemporary designers.

The spirit of innovation was the first thing that led the collection.

Then, it was the idea to do things that people don't expect from us – to be somewhere where nobody expects Louis Vuitton to be. I think surprising people is very important. That spirit also explains the one-of-a-kind pieces displayed at Milan Design Week this year, such as the Cocoon Dichroic by Estudio Campana with Geraldine Gonzalez.

Inspired by the translucent dichroic glass facade of Louis Vuitton’s Beijing flagship store, it has a fringe-like covering that brings to mind a "fur coat" worn by a time traveller from the future





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Fashion Art Deco Art Deco Pierre Legrain Objets Nomades Milan Design Week 2026 Home Collections Celeste Dressing Table Artistic Pieces Collectors Contemporary Living Asia CNA Time Traveller

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