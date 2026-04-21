Louisiana Community Mourns After Deadliest US Mass Shooting in Two Years

A Shreveport father killed eight children and wounded two women in a domestic-related mass shooting, marking the deadliest such incident in the US since early 2024.

The city of Shreveport, Louisiana, is reeling from an unfathomable tragedy following a mass shooting that claimed the lives of eight children, including seven of the gunman's own offspring. The perpetrator, identified as 31-year-old Shamar Elkins, unleashed a wave of violence that has left the local community in a state of profound shock and mourning.

The incident began before the break of dawn on a Monday, marking what authorities have described as the deadliest mass shooting event in the United States in over two years. The violence unfolded across two separate locations, forcing police into a high-stakes pursuit that ultimately ended with the death of the assailant. Investigators are currently working to determine the precise circumstances surrounding his death, specifically whether he succumbed to police fire or a self-inflicted wound during the final confrontation. Reports indicate that the tragedy stemmed from domestic tensions. Family members have confirmed that Elkins and his wife, Shaneiqua Elkins, were in the process of separating, a period marked by escalating arguments that preceded the horrific event. The victims, all under the age of 12, included the couple's children and a nephew. Two women, including Elkins' wife, were also wounded in the attack. Witnesses and family members described the scene as chaotic; the wife and a 12-year-old daughter managed to escape the home by climbing onto the roof, highlighting the terror that unfolded within the family residence. Local authorities arrived on the scene within minutes of the initial distress call, but the assailant had already moved to a second location on Harrison Street, where he committed further acts of violence before fleeing in a stolen vehicle. As the investigation continues, details regarding Elkins' past have surfaced, raising difficult questions about systemic failures. Court records reveal that he was placed on probation in 2019 following a conviction for the illegal use of weapons, a charge that legally prohibited him from owning or possessing firearms for a decade. Despite this, he managed to obtain a weapon, leading to intense scrutiny regarding how the firearm was acquired and whether prior warning signs were adequately addressed. Elkins, a former member of the Louisiana National Guard who served until 2020, had also recently sought mental health support at a Department of Veterans Affairs facility. Community leaders are now calling for a significant reckoning regarding domestic violence and the accessibility of firearms, as the city struggles to process the loss of such young lives. The tragedy has left the local school district and neighborhoods deeply scarred, with makeshift memorials appearing at the sites of the shootings as residents gather to pay their respects and grieve for the innocent victims whose lives were cut short in this senseless act of violence





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