Low Taek Jho seeks pardon from US President Trump for 1MDB charges

Details the request by Low Taek Jho for a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump for the charges related to the US$4.5 billion siphoning from Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB.

The Malaysian financier, Low Taek Jho , better known as Jho Low and now a fugitive, has asked for a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump .

The WSJ (Wall Street Journal) reported on May 12 that this request has been filed in recent weeks. It would remove the U.S. criminal charges against him if granted. The DOJ (Department of Justice) website lists a pending request for a 'Pardon after Completion of Sentence' under Taek Jho Low for this year. Bloomberg reported on Low's pardon bid on May 13.

The architect behind the siphoning of US$4.5 billion from Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB in a globe-spanning scheme between 2009 and 2014





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Low Taek Jho Jho Low Fleeing From Malaysia 1MDB Siphoning Of Funds Former Malaysian Finance Minister Khairy Jamal U.S. President Donald Trump Pardon Request 1 Million Pardons Per Year Reviewing Process National Archives And Records Administration ( Review Of Pardon Request

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Ranks Low on InterNations' Expat Insider 2025 Report But Scores Well in Other CategoriesSingapore's ranking in the InterNations' Expat Insider 2025 report has dropped to 32nd, dropping one place from the previous year, while it placed at the 4th, 10th, 14th, and 7th positions in the categories of travel and transit, security, salary and job security, language, and digital life respectively. However, Singapore ranked poorly in categories like work-leisure, personal finance, and work culture and satisfaction.

Read more »

US President Trump describes ceasefire as 'the weakest', amidst Iran-US tensionsUS President Donald Trump labeled the current ceasefire between Iran and the US as 'the weakest' after Iran's response to US' peace proposal. Trump also expressed disapproval of the Iranian response and the current state of negotiations.

Read more »

Cole Tomas Allen Arrested for Attempted Assassination of President Donald TrumpThis news text describes the case of Cole Tomas Allen, who was arrested for attempting to kill President Donald Trump and firing a shotgun at a Secret Service officer during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. Allen pleaded not guilty and his lawyers asked for the disqualification of two top Justice Department officials due to a potential conflict of interest.

Read more »

More pregnant women taking respiratory virus vaccine, but uptake still lowDoctors say the number of vaccinated mothers remains too low to show a measurable dip in infant hospitalisations.

Read more »