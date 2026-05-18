LRT Disruption Between Senja and Bukit Panjang Stations Due to Track Intrusion Near Segar Station

A man was seen to have fallen onto the track near Segar station on Monday morning, which led to the disruption of LRT services between Senja and Bukit Panjang stations. The rail operator SMRT announced the disruption on social media and provided updates on the progress of investigations and the resumption of train services.

A man was seen to have fallen onto the track near Segar station, which resulted in the disruption of LRT services between Senja and Bukit Panjang stations on Monday morning due to a track intrusion near Segar station.

Train services between Petir and Senja LRT stations were temporarily suspended to allow the police safe access to the track for investigations. As of 8.20am, there remains no LRT services between Petir and Senja stations, but train services between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang LRT stations are now operating on a loop service. The Bukit Panjang LRT line has 13 stations, with services between Petir and Senja stations operating in a loop which connects at Bukit Panjang station





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Scenario Based Question Impact On Public Transportation Investigation By The Police Resumption Of Train Services Route Disruption

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