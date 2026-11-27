The Land Transport Authority will execute roadworks from November 2026 to December 2027 on Tanjong Pagar Road. The project adds cycling paths, linkways, and upgrades drainage. This initiative aims to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety in the area.

The Land Transport Authority in Singapore has announced significant infrastructure upgrades for Tanjong Pagar Road. These construction works are scheduled to begin in November 2026 and continue until December 2027. The primary objective of this extensive project is to introduce new cycling paths and construct a high covered linkway.

Construction Timeline and Specific Infrastructure Upgrades

According to the official notice posted by the Land Transport Authority, the project involves multiple structural changes to the roadway. A new cycling path and footpath will be installed between Craig Road and Duxton Hill. Additionally, another cycling path will be built between Duxton Hill and Maxwell Road. Near the Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre, both a cycling path and a footpath will also be constructed.

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The Land Transport Authority will also upgrade the existing drainage systems in these specific sections. To facilitate these complex works, utility services must be diverted. The construction includes creating a complex rigid pavement, a box culvert, and necessary drainage improvements. Some trees may be removed to allow for the work, with plans to transplant affected trees where feasible and plant new ones upon completion.

Traffic Adjustments and Parking Relocation Plans

Significant changes will occur for vehicular traffic and parking spaces during the construction period. Roadside parking lots located between Cook Street and Craig Road will be removed. Furthermore, a short stretch of Duxton Hill between Duxton Road and Tanjong Pagar Road will change from two-way to one-way traffic. Vehicles will be directed to exit onto Tanjong Pagar Road under this new configuration.

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Public transportation stops will also be affected by these changes. The bus stop identified as BS05429, located before Craig Road, will be relocated. It will be upgraded with bus-friendly humps near the Orchid Hotel. The covered linkway connecting this bus stop to the Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre will be extended to improve accessibility for commuters.

Cyclist Safety and Community Perspectives on the Project

Izarul Adam, an eighteen-year-old cyclist, stated that the new cycling paths could significantly improve safety for off-road cyclists. He noted that cyclists currently traveling from the Maxwell MRT area along Tanjong Pagar Road to destinations like Tanjong Pagar Plaza, Anson, and Cantonment face dangerous conditions. Without these dedicated paths, cyclists are forced to ride in busy traffic, which poses risks to those not accustomed to such roads.

Mr. Adam explained that cycling on pavements in the area is currently unfeasible. He cited issues such as steps, blocked spaces, and narrow paths that conflict with pedestrians. While he acknowledged potential concerns regarding pedestrian safety on shared paths, he hopes the new infrastructure will instill confidence in local cyclists. He also expressed hope that roads like South Bridge Road could receive similar developmental attention.

Official Clarifications and Future Development Goals

The Land Transport Authority has indicated that reclaimed road spaces will enhance connectivity for both pedestrians and cyclists along Tanjong Pagar Road. A diagram in the notice shows the new high covered linkway will be situated near Tras Link and the Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre. The authority emphasized that these improvements are part of a broader effort to upgrade the area.

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Channel NewsAsia has contacted the Land Transport Authority to clarify several details regarding the scope of the work. Questions have been raised about whether the removed roadside parking lots will be relocated permanently or moved to different sites. The news outlet is also seeking specific dimensions for the new cycling paths and footpaths, as well as the total length of the cycling infrastructure being built.