LTA Cyclist Safety Advisory Reduces Fatal Accidents Involving Heavy Vehicles

Land Transport Authority issues critical safety guide for cyclists to avoid fatal collisions with buses by navigating heavy vehicle blind spots and adhering to bus lane protocols during peak hours.

The Land Transport Authority has released a comprehensive safety guide for cyclists to mitigate the rising number of serious traffic collisions involving heavy vehicles, particularly buses. This urgent advisory comes in response to a disturbing statistical trend where fatal accidents involving cyclists increased from thirteen cases in 2024 to seventeen cases in 2025. The regulatory body emphasizes that understanding the operational constraints of large vehicles is essential for maintaining road safety during daily commutes.

Understanding Heavy Vehicle Blind Spots

Recent tragic incidents have highlighted the critical danger posed by the four primary blind spots surrounding heavy vehicles. These specific zones include the area directly in front of the vehicle, the space directly behind it, the side adjacent to the driver's door, and the area near the rear of the vehicle's left side. A file photo from March 19, 2021, illustrates the severe consequences of such collisions, showing a 31-year-old male cyclist who died after being trapped under a bus and dragged for approximately 30 meters. This horrific event underscores why the Land Transport Authority considers buses, as heavy vehicles, to be high-risk partners on the road for vulnerable road users like cyclists.

Also read Publication of air crash probes falls short, safety advocates say

Strict Adherence to Bus Lane Protocols

The Land Transport Authority mandates strict behavioral guidelines for cyclists using bus lanes to ensure mutual safety and efficient traffic flow. During bus lane operating hours, which run from 7:30 am to 9:30 am and 5 pm to 8 pm on non-public holiday weekdays, cyclists must ride in a single file formation. This rule applies to standard bus lanes as well as full-day bus lanes marked by red and yellow lines, which are active from 7:30 am to 11 am. Additionally, cyclists must navigate 24-hour bus-only lanes demarcated by continuous red lines with extreme caution at all times.

Advertisement

Safe Distances and Approaching Bus Stops

Cyclists are advised to maintain a significant safe distance when cycling behind or passing buses that are stopped at bus bays. The Land Transport Authority explicitly warns riders to slow down when approaching these stops and to remain vigilant for buses pulling in or out of the bay. Bus captains have severely limited visibility in these areas, creating a high risk that cyclists may enter a blind spot as the large vehicle moves. Furthermore, cyclists must never squeeze between the kerb and a bus when passing at a bay or navigating a bend, as this leaves them completely exposed to the danger of being caught alongside the bus as it turns or moves off.

Statistical Increases and Behavioral Risks

The urgency of these safety measures is driven by a sharp rise in traffic incidents across the nation. The total number of accidents involving cyclists has increased from 620 cases in 2024 to a higher figure in the current reporting period. Police data indicates that more than half of these accidents involved cyclists riding in a disorderly manner or failing to keep a proper lookout. The Land Transport Authority stresses that every move matters on the road, as the way individuals cycle directly impacts the safety of everyone sharing the infrastructure. Adhering to these rules is not just about legal compliance but is a vital component of preventing further loss of life on Singapore's roads.