The Land Transport Authority launched a six-episode 3D animated series on Nov 24 to teach children aged four to eight about Singapore's public transport system, with the first three episodes now on YouTube.

The Land Transport Authority ( LTA) has launched an educational six-episode 3D animated series to introduce Singapore's public transport system to children aged four to eight.

Titled Ride & Seek with Jay & Ella, the YouTube series aims to spark curiosity about taking buses and trains, and impart practical travel skills and gracious commuting habits. The series was launched on Nov 24 by Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling at Sungei Bedok MRT station. As part of the launch, about 200 children and their parents enjoyed a special preview of the new Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

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Jay And Ella Modeled After Public Transport

Sun said passenger services at those stations, and the upcoming Xilin station on the Downtown Line, will commence at noon that day. I hope today's experience will inspire our young commuters to explore more of Singapore with these new rail connections, she added. The titular characters of LTA's new animated series, Jay and Ella, are respectively modelled after an MRT train and Singapore's green public bus.

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LTA said in a factsheet after the series was launched that Jay and Ella are inspired by MRT trains and public buses. The mascots of Jay and Ella appeared to be a hit with the children, with many crowding around them to interact with them at the launch event. Its six episodes follow four children on adventures through Singapore's public transport network.

Along the way, the children learn commuting skills, the importance of considerate behaviour, and how public buses and trains operate. They also learn how public transport caters to commuters with different mobility needs and get a glimpse of the work that goes into maintaining public buses and trains. Together, they make learning about public transport a fun and relatable experience for young children, the authority added.

Episodes Available On LTA YouTube Channel

The first three episodes of Ride & Seek with Jay & Ella will be available on LTA's YouTube channel from Nov 24, while the remaining episodes will be uploaded over December. Parents are encouraged to watch the series with their children and reinforce these lessons during their everyday public transport journeys, said LTA. LTA also encouraged parents to watch the series with their children and to reinforce lessons within during their everyday public transport journeys.