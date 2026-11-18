Singapore's Land Transport Authority cuts Electronic Road Pricing charges at 12 locations during the December 2026 school holidays to reflect lower traffic demand.

The Land Transport Authority of Singapore has officially announced a reduction in Electronic Road Pricing charges at 12 specific gantry locations during the upcoming school holiday period. This policy adjustment affects 31 distinct time slots across the network, running from November 23 to December 31, 2026. The decision was made following a routine traffic review to account for the expected decline in vehicular volume during this festive break. Motorists utilizing these key transport corridors will see immediate financial relief as rates are lowered to match the lighter traffic conditions. The authority emphasized that these temporary cuts are designed to optimize road usage while maintaining overall network efficiency for drivers during the holiday season.

Specific Rate Cuts on Key Expressways

Most of the reduced rates are set at S$1, with several gantries dropping entirely to S$0 during the holiday period. On the Ayer Rajah Expressway, the gantry before Alexandra towards the city becomes free from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., a decrease from the previous S$1 rate. The set of three gantries after Jurong Town Hall towards the city will see rates fall by S$1 across four morning slots between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Specifically, the rate between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. drops from S$5 to S$4. These changes directly impact commuters who typically face peak congestion during these early morning hours as they head towards the central business district.

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The Central Expressway also sees significant adjustments for southbound traffic. Rates before Braddell Road will fall from S$2 to S$1 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. The set of four gantries after Braddell Road and at the PIE slip road into the southbound CTE will be S$1 cheaper across five slots from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The peak 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. rate drops from S$5 to S$4. Additionally, the southbound CTE auxiliary lane to the PIE and Serangoon Road will fall from S$2 to S$1 between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. For evening commuters, the northbound CTE after the PIE will see each of the two gantries become S$1 cheaper between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. These gantries will become free from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The gantry before the PIE will also be free between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., down from S$1.

The Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway experiences the widest range of cuts, with rates lowered by S$1 across six slots from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Its highest rate, between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., will fall from S$6 to S$5, and it will be free from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. On the Pan-Island Expressway, the two gantries at Adam Road and Mount Pleasant will fall from S$2 to S$1 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and become free between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The two gantries at Kallang Bahru and the slip road into Bendemeer will be free from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and fall from S$2 to S$1 between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. The westbound PIE gantry before Eunos Link will be free from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. These detailed adjustments ensure that pricing aligns closely with actual traffic demand during the holiday window.

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Upcoming Changes and Future Congestion Management

Rates will return to prevailing levels from January 4, 2027, when increases at two expressway locations will also take effect. The Land Transport Authority flagged that traffic built up along several expressway stretches in October, necessitating these countermeasures. To manage this persistent congestion, the PIE gantries at Kallang Bahru and the Bendemeer slip road will see rates rise from S$4 to S$5 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Furthermore, the northbound CTE gantry before the PIE will start charging S$1 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., where it is currently free. These hikes are scheduled to begin on January 4, 2027, targeting the most congested segments of the road network to discourage non-essential travel during peak hours.

The authority is also monitoring three other specific areas for potential future interventions. Traffic in Orchard has stayed below optimal speeds on Saturdays since October 2025, and the authority will assess whether to resume Saturday ERP charging at the Orchard cordon next quarter. It has also seen persistently slow traffic on the Central Expressway near the Braddell Road entry and on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway near the Airport Road entry. If congestion continues in these zones, the Land Transport Authority will introduce Electronic Road Pricing charging at these new locations. This proactive approach ensures that the pricing mechanism remains dynamic and responsive to real-time traffic conditions.

This comprehensive review comes ahead of the major switch to the satellite-based ERP 2 system on January 1, 2027. This transition will replace physical gantries with blue road markings and ERP Charge Zone signs, marking a significant technological leap for Singapore's road pricing infrastructure. The current adjustments serve as a final calibration of the existing system before the new era of satellite-based charging begins. Drivers should note that all other rates remain unchanged outside of the specified holiday period and the scheduled January increases, ensuring clarity for long-term travel planning.