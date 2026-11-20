The Land Transport Authority increases penalties and impounds 126 vehicles following a nine-day operation, charging multiple individuals for illegal use of deregistered cars.

The Land Transport Authority announced a significant crackdown on illegal vehicle usage after arresting three individuals for offences involving deregistered motor vehicles. This enforcement surge culminated in charges against Mohd Amin Bin Ungku Ismail on Friday, November 20, for allegedly using a deregistered vehicle on forty-nine separate occasions between 2024 and 2025. The authority emphasized that it will now implement stricter measures to combat the growing prevalence of such violations across the transport network.

Joint Operation Impounds 126 Vehicles

During a nine-day joint enforcement operation conducted by the Traffic Police and the Land Transport Authority between November 11 and 19, officials impounded one hundred and twenty-six deregistered vehicles for further investigation. This aggressive action follows a preliminary investigation period running from January to October, during which four hundred and forty vehicles were seized. The LTA noted that the high volume of seizures this year far exceeds the average of one hundred and twenty cases recorded annually over the past three years, citing both increased offence rates and enhanced detection capabilities as primary drivers.

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Specific Charges Against Three Individuals

Mohd Amin Bin Ungku Ismail faces multiple allegations including the use of a fake licence plate, driving without a valid vehicle licence, and operating without valid insurance coverage. On the preceding day, November 19, two other suspects were charged: Huang Zhiwen Shawn, aged thirty-eight, and Muhammad Basheed Mohamed Mansoor, aged thirty-four. Huang Zhiwen Shawn is accused of keeping fifteen deregistered vehicles, while Muhammad Basheed Mohamed Mansoor is charged with keeping four such vehicles. Additionally, Traffic Police officers arrested an offender for riding under disqualification and without valid insurance coverage during the same period.

New Legislation Toughens Penalties

In response to the rising number of offences, the Land Transport Authority has introduced tougher penalties for deregistered vehicle violations, a change effective since February. Furthermore, the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill passed in October establishes a new Authorised Exporter Scheme. Under this legislation, deregistered vehicles must now be exported exclusively through LTA-authorised exporters. This scheme mandates that exporters meet strict compliance requirements, including storing vehicles and conducting disposal activities like cutting and packing within LTA-approved and secured premises to ensure proper handling.

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Transition Period and Owner Responsibilities

The government has provided the industry with a transition period of at least one year before the new Authorised Exporter Scheme fully takes effect. Concurrently, the Bill shortens the grace period for vehicle owners to fulfil disposal requirements from one month to fourteen days. The LTA reminded all owners that they remain legally responsible for completing administrative procedures after deregistration. For vehicles traded in, owners must complete the transfer of ownership before deregistration and ensure the buyer confirms the transaction via the LTA OneMotoring website.

Public Reporting and Future Investigations

Vehicle owners who hand their cars to dealers for export must obtain relevant disposal documents and submit them to the Land Transport Authority. The authority stated that if a deregistered vehicle is later found to be misused, the LTA will investigate the last registered owner to determine accountability. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activity regarding the keeping or use of deregistered vehicles through the OneMotoring platform or the OneService app to assist in ongoing enforcement efforts.