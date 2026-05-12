LTA Trials ERP 2.0 Road Signs and Markings for Expressways and Arterial Roads

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is conducting trials of the new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2.0 road signs and markings along expressways and arterial roads at five more locations. These trials will commence from June 1 to July 31 this year and will consist of five separate combinations of signages.

ERP 2.0 road signs and markings will be in place for trials along specific stretches of expressways and arterial roads across the country. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is trialling the new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2.0 road signs and markings along expressways and arterial roads at five more locations.

These signs and markings will be implemented from June 1 to July 31 this year and will consist of five separate combinations of signages, the authority said on Tuesday (May 12). Affected roads are the PIE westbound after Kallang Bahru on Woodsville Flyover, CTE southbound from Serangoon Road, PIE westbound before Eunos Link, Marina Boulevard to Marina Coastal Expressway eastbound and citybound AYE after Jurong Town Hall.

For instance, an oval blue "ERP" symbol will be painted on each lane to indicate the start of the ERP charging location on Woodsville Flyover, while a 25-metre stretch of road will be painted blue with "ERP" painted in white in the centre of each lane along Marina Boulevard





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ERP 2.0 Electronic Road Pricing Road Signs Markings Expressways Arterial Roads Trial Implementation June 1 July 31 Woodsville Flyover Serangoon Road Eunos Link Marina Boulevard Jurong Town Hall Automobile Association Of Singapore Singapore Road Safety Council Stakeholders OBU GNSS ERP 2.0 System Implementation On Jan 1 2027 ERP 2.0 OBU Public Roads In Singapore

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