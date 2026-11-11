LTA Trials Scramble Crossing at Joo Chiat Road From Nov 16

The Land Transport Authority launches a three-month scramble crossing trial at Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road on Nov 16 to enhance pedestrian safety and traffic flow.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will initiate a three-month trial of a scramble crossing at the busy junction of Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road starting on November 16. This experimental traffic management measure aims to significantly improve pedestrian safety while managing high foot traffic in the popular Katong-Joo Chiat district.

How The Scramble Crossing Mechanism Works

During the dedicated pedestrian phase, traffic lights for all vehicle directions will turn red simultaneously. This allows pedestrians to cross the intersection from any side, including diagonally, without conflicting with moving vehicles. The design mirrors the famous Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, offering a unique way to navigate complex urban intersections.

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To facilitate this new arrangement, the LTA has implemented a specific restriction for motorists. Vehicles traveling along East Coast Road towards Mountbatten Road will no longer be permitted to make right turns into Joo Chiat Road during the trial period. This change is designed to clear the path for pedestrians and reduce potential conflict points at the junction.

Stakeholder Support And Community Origins

The initiative received strong backing from local residents, business owners, and Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC Member of Parliament Goh Pei Ming. Goh described the project as a true community effort that originated from ideas proposed by grassroots leaders. He emphasized that months were spent discussing and fine-tuning the plans with merchant representatives and LTA officers to ensure viability.

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Goh noted that he had personally observed instances where turning vehicles nearly collided with pedestrians at this location. Ensuring that both pedestrians and motorists can navigate the area safely and smoothly remains his top priority. He expressed gratitude to volunteers and partners who helped update the community through door-to-door visits and flyer distribution.

Pedestrian Safety And Traffic Flow Analysis

The LTA acknowledged that while the new crossing arrangement improves convenience and safety for walkers, it may result in longer waiting times for both motorists and pedestrians. The authority stated it will closely monitor these trade-offs and assess findings before making any decisions regarding permanent implementation or expansion to other areas.

David Kendall, a compliance professional, highlighted the frustration pedestrians face when crossing Joo Chiat Road. He reported witnessing numerous near accidents involving cars turning right from East Coast Road. Banning this maneuver is expected to ease traffic congestion along the stretch of road from Still Road, streamlining overall traffic flow.

Local Impact On Commerce And Daily Life

Catherine Ong, a student resident, criticized current infrastructure for prioritizing cars over pedestrians in such a walk-heavy zone. She noted tight sidewalks around popular spots like Awfully Chocolate and Alibabar make crossing difficult, especially for cyclists. Any measure that simplifies movement between these destinations is viewed positively by locals.

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The majority of patrons visiting eateries along Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road, including tourists, travel on foot. Scramble crossings are most effective in areas where foot traffic dominates vehicle movement. Stopping all vehicle traffic simultaneously creates a safer environment and provides shorter walking routes to nearby malls and restaurants.

Future Assessment And Regional Identity

Goh Pei Ming confirmed that the findings from this pilot program will be assessed within a few months. If the trial proves successful, the scramble crossing could become a distinctive feature of Katong-Joo Chiat. It would help maintain the area's unique identity while keeping it exciting and welcoming for all visitors.

This trial aligns with the LTA's broader Walk Cycle Ride efforts to make Singapore's streets more pedestrian-friendly. The authority is exploring ways to improve the walking experience, particularly in neighborhoods with high pedestrian activity. The outcome of this experiment will inform future strategies for enhancing urban mobility and safety across the island.