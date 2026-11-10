LTA Upgrades 1,135 Volvo B9TL Bus Signs for Better Visibility

Land Transport Authority announces upgrade of electronic displays on 1,135 Volvo B9TL double-decker buses by end-2028 to improve readability in bright sunlight.

The Land Transport Authority is initiating a comprehensive upgrade of electronic display signs on 1,135 Volvo B9TL double-decker buses to resolve persistent visibility issues for commuters. This major infrastructure improvement aims to ensure that bus route numbers and destination details remain clearly legible, particularly during bright and sunny weather conditions that currently obscure the existing dim screens. The upgrade project targets buses registered between 2012 and 2017, reflecting a strategic investment in maintaining high standards of public transport ation information clarity for daily travelers.

Core Upgrade Mechanism and Timeline

The Land Transport Authority has outlined a phased execution plan for replacing or repairing these front-facing electronic signs, with the entire fleet of 1,135 buses expected to receive the upgraded displays by the end of 2028. This timeline ensures a systematic transition without disrupting daily transport services, allowing the authority to manage resources efficiently while addressing the technical limitations of the current signage. The first upgraded buses are scheduled to be equipped with the new electronic display signs by mid-2027, marking the beginning of the widespread deployment across the bus fleet.

Also read LTA Removes 303 Abandoned Bicycles, Urges Cyclists to Park Responsibly

The procurement process for this initiative is governed by tender documents published on the government procurement portal GeBIZ on October 20. The Land Transport Authority expects to award the contract for these upgrades in early 2027, setting the stage for the subsequent installation works. This structured approach allows for rigorous vendor selection and ensures that the technical specifications for the new displays meet the stringent requirements for brightness and clarity. The timeline provides ample time for manufacturing, logistics, and the physical installation of the new hardware on the moving vehicles.

Stakeholder Views and Display Formats

Recent commuter feedback highlighted difficulties in reading route information, with some passengers noting that the current alternating display format between large service numbers and detailed route text caused confusion. The Land Transport Authority addressed these concerns by clarifying that the new signs will retain the existing display format rather than introducing a radical change in how information is presented. The authority emphasized that the primary goal is to enhance the brightness and clarity of the screens, ensuring that the text is easier to read at a glance without altering the user experience significantly.

Advertisement

The Volvo B9TL model, which is the primary focus of this upgrade, utilizes larger display panels compared to older bus models. Consequently, these buses do not require the large service number format that was introduced for older fleets with smaller screens. The Land Transport Authority explained that the large service number format was specifically designed to improve visibility from a distance for buses with smaller displays. For the Volvo B9TL, the display has been adjusted to alternate between showing the bus service number closer to the kerbside or on the left of the bus, optimizing visibility for passengers waiting at bus stops.

Cost-Effective Parts Reuse Strategy

A significant aspect of this upgrade project is the Land Transport Authority's commitment to a cost-effective approach through strategic parts reuse. Out of the total 1,135 buses targeted for this initiative, 676 vehicles will receive fully new electronic display signs. This substantial portion of the fleet requires complete replacement of the front panels to ensure optimal performance and modern display capabilities. The investment in new hardware for these buses reflects the varying conditions of the existing units and the need for a reliable upgrade.

The remaining 459 buses will utilize functional parts harvested from the panels removed from the earlier batch of 676 buses. This circular strategy minimizes waste and reduces the overall financial burden of the project while still delivering improved visibility for commuters. The Land Transport Authority confirmed that these reused components meet the necessary quality standards to ensure the new displays function correctly. This method demonstrates a pragmatic balance between technological advancement and fiscal responsibility in public infrastructure management.

Real-World Impact and Future Features

The implementation of these brighter and clearer electronic signs will have a direct positive impact on the daily commute for thousands of passengers relying on the Volvo B9TL fleet. Enhanced readability reduces the time passengers spend trying to identify the correct bus, thereby streamlining boarding processes and reducing congestion at bus stops. The improved visibility also contributes to better safety by allowing pedestrians and drivers to quickly and accurately identify bus routes and destinations. This upgrade addresses a long-standing complaint and aligns with the authority's broader goals of improving user experience in public transport.

Advertisement

In addition to the front signs, the updated buses will feature full-colour rear screens that display service numbers and destinations by default. These rear screens also possess the capability to display safety alerts when the bus is stationary, adding an extra layer of information security for passengers. The combination of improved front and rear displays ensures comprehensive information availability throughout the journey. The completion of this project by the end of 2028 will mark a significant milestone in the modernization of Singapore's bus fleet, ensuring that technological advancements keep pace with the needs of modern commuters.