Brazilian skier Lucas Pinheiro Braathen secures a dramatic fourth consecutive giant slalom victory at Copper Mountain, overcoming a first-run deficit to defeat Stefan Brennsteiner.

Brazilian skier Lucas Pinheiro Braathen claimed victory in the men's World Cup giant slalom event at Copper Mountain on Sunday, November 29, 2026. This win marks his fourth consecutive triumph in the discipline and his second of the current season, solidifying his status as a dominant force in the field.

Pinheiro Braathen Overtakes Deficit To Win

Pinheiro Braathen finished the two-run competition with a combined time of 2 minutes 21.01 seconds. He overcame a deficit in the opening descent to edge out Austria's Stefan Brennsteiner by a narrow margin of 0.14 seconds. The Brazilian's second run was notably fast, allowing him to reverse the momentum established after the first run.

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Brennsteiner And Grammel Complete Podium

Stefan Brennsteiner, who held the lead after the opening run, finished in second place with a time of 2:21.15. As the leader entering the final run and the winner at this venue last season, Brennsteiner could not hold off the late charge from Pinheiro Braathen. Germany's Anton Grammel secured the bronze medal position with a total time of 2:21.55.

Grammel completed the podium despite starting the second run in fourth place. He finished 0.54 seconds behind the winner, demonstrating strong consistency on the second descent to upgrade his final standing from fourth to third overall in the competition.

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Brazilian Skier Reflects On Tight Finish

Pinheiro Braathen admitted that the race was more challenging than it appeared, noting that he made mistakes late in both runs. Despite these errors, he found the necessary speed on the second descent to secure the win. He credited his efficiency and determination for overcoming the pressure exerted by his competitors throughout the event.

I think I was able to ski very efficiently today, Pinheiro Braathen said. He emphasized that he respected the tracks and made the most of them. He acknowledged that Stefan Brennsteiner was more determined all the way to the finish line, but ultimately, the time was on his side to bring the victory home.

Victory Streak Continues In Colorado

Pinheiro Braathen expressed immense pride in his performance, highlighting the mental fortitude required to maintain such a strong win streak. His fourth consecutive victory in the giant slalom discipline underscores his consistency at the highest level of international competition. The win in Copper Mountain adds another significant milestone to his growing resume in the World Cup circuit.

The result also highlights the competitive depth of the event, with Brennsteiner and Grammel both performing at a high level. While Pinheiro Braathen took the top spot, the close margins between the top three skiers indicate that the competition remains fierce as the season progresses. Each tenth of a second mattered in a race that was decided by the final moments of the second run.

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Stefan Brennsteiner's second-place finish shows his ability to compete at the highest level, even when his usual advantage in the first run is neutralized by a faster second run from a rival. Anton Grammel's rise to third place further illustrates the tightness of the field, with no single athlete able to dominate every run consistently.