Lucky Plaza Ceiling Collapse: No Injuries Reported, Investigation Underway

A portion of the suspended ceiling collapsed at Lucky Plaza shopping mall in Singapore's Orchard Road on Monday, prompting a swift response from authorities and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA). Preliminary findings point to improper installation as a likely cause. The affected area has been cordoned off, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause and implement necessary safety measures. No injuries were reported.

The aftermath of a ceiling collapse at the Lucky Plaza shopping mall on Orchard Road , Singapore , was captured in footage shared on Facebook at 10 am. The incident, which occurred on Monday, April 6, resulted in the cordoning off of the affected basement area. The footage reveals exposed wires dangling from the ceiling, debris scattered across the floor, and puddles of water extending beyond the cordons.

In addition to the basement, reports indicate that another cordon was placed on the first floor, restricting access to the affected zone. Shops in the immediate vicinity were shuttered as a safety precaution, and security personnel were deployed to secure the area and prevent photography. The collapse reportedly began with the falling of small pieces of debris, prompting an initial cordon. This was followed by the fall of larger sections of the ceiling approximately an hour later, according to a security guard on the scene.\Following the incident, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) issued a statement on Monday evening. The BCA spokesperson confirmed that they were alerted to the fallen suspended ceiling at Lucky Plaza and that, fortunately, there were no reported injuries. BCA engineers promptly conducted an inspection of the structure and determined that the building's structural integrity remained intact. The spokesperson emphasized that there were no immediate threats to adjacent units and that the affected area would remain cordoned off to ensure public safety. Preliminary findings from the BCA investigation suggest that the incident was likely caused by issues related to the improper installation of the suspended ceiling. \The BCA has instructed the building owner to take immediate action. The owner is required to appoint a qualified professional to thoroughly investigate the root cause of the ceiling collapse. This investigation must include providing recommendations for immediate precautionary measures to eliminate any remaining hazards and to formulate appropriate permanent rectification measures. The overarching goal of these measures is to guarantee the future safety of the building. This swift response underscores the importance of public safety and the commitment to addressing the incident responsibly. Authorities are working diligently to understand the cause and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The affected area will remain closed until safety measures are verified and implemented. Investigations are ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for rigorous construction standards and maintenance protocols in public spaces to ensure the safety and well-being of all





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Lucky Plaza Ceiling Collapse Singapore Orchard Road BCA Safety Investigation

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