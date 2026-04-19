Luo Yunxi Embraces Star Awards Singapore, Shares Insights on Fame and Persona

Chinese star Luo Yunxi attends Star Awards 2026 in Singapore, discussing his public image, personal disposition, and culinary favorites in an interview. Known for roles in Till the End of the Moon and Ashes of Love, he presented awards and mingled with international talent.

Acclaimed Chinese actor Luo Yunxi graced the Star Awards 2026 in Singapore on April 19, captivating audiences with his presence. Known for his memorable portrayals in historical dramas, most notably as the compelling Tantai Jin in the immensely popular 2023 series Till the End of the Moon, Yunxi took a moment backstage to connect with local radio personalities Gao Meigui, Jeff Goh, and Chen Ning.

During their conversation, Meigui inquired about his reaction to being frequently referred to as a hunk. The 37-year-old actor responded with characteristic humility, stating that he rarely pays attention to such labels. He acknowledged that these titles might represent a lasting public perception, but for him, they are simply external designations. Yunxi expressed that he finds it perfectly acceptable and, in fact, an honor as an actor when any facet of his work or image resonates with and is appreciated by the audience.

Shifting the focus to his personal demeanor, Yunxi described himself as someone who tends to share positive news rather than dwell on the negative. He explained that he doesn't frequently exhibit negative emotions publicly, noting that while he might have experienced more emotional vulnerability earlier in his career, he has cultivated a more positive mindset in recent years. When playfully pressed about his culinary preferences for Singapore, his immediate and enthusiastic answers were laksa and bak kut teh, hinting at his enjoyment of local flavors.

Yunxi, who has also garnered significant attention for his roles in the fantasy drama Ashes of Love (2018) and as a formidable CEO in the romantic-comedy Love Is Sweet (2020), was a prominent international figure among the esteemed guests at this year's Star Awards. His presence added a significant global dimension to the event.

During the ceremony, he had the honor of presenting the awards for Best Microdrama and Best Short-form Entertainment Programme, further underscoring his respected status within the entertainment industry. His prior notable works include the 2025 drama Whispers of Fate and the thriller-mystery series The Truth Within, both of which were well-received.

He shared the stage and the event with a distinguished array of regional talent, including Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai, producer Angie Chai, and celebrated actors Jasper Liu and Hsieh Ying-xuan, making the Star Awards 2026 a truly cross-cultural celebration of entertainment excellence.





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Luo Yunxi Star Awards 2026 Singapore Till The End Of The Moon Chinese Drama

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