Luo Yunxi Reflects on Stardom and Personal Philosophy at Singapore's Star Awards 2026

Chinese actor Luo Yunxi, celebrated for his roles in dramas like Till the End of the Moon, attended Singapore's Star Awards 2026. In a backstage interview, he discussed his views on public perception, his personal mindset, and his favorite Singaporean dishes. He also presented awards at the prestigious event, which featured a host of international celebrities.

Chinese actor Luo Yunxi graced the Star Awards 2026 in Singapore on April 19, captivating audiences with his presence. Renowned for his compelling portrayals in historical dramas, particularly his unforgettable role as Tantai Jin in the wildly popular 2023 Chinese series Till the End of the Moon, Luo Yunxi engaged in a candid backstage interview with local radio personalities Gao Meigui, Jeff Goh, and Chen Ning.

When Meigui inquired about his reaction to being labeled a hunk, the 37-year-old actor expressed a measured perspective. He stated that he seldom pays attention to such monikers, viewing them as a reflection of the public's perception rather than a definitive descriptor of himself. He believes that if a particular aspect or image of him resonates with and is appreciated by the audience, it is a significant honor for him as an actor. Discussing his personal disposition, Yunxi described himself as someone who prioritizes sharing positive experiences. He noted that he doesn't frequently exhibit or vocalize negative emotions. While acknowledging that in his earlier career days, he might have been more prone to expressing emotional vulnerability during challenging periods, he affirmed that in recent years, he has cultivated a considerably more positive and stable mindset. For fans eager to know his culinary preferences during his visit to Singapore, Luo Yunxi revealed that his favorites are laksa and bak kut teh, two iconic dishes of the region. His attendance at the Star Awards marked him as one of several international luminaries present. Luo Yunxi's acting career boasts a diverse range of acclaimed performances. He gained considerable recognition for his role as the Heavenly Chief God Run Yu in the fantasy drama Ashes of Love (2018) and later showcased his versatility as a commanding CEO in the romantic-comedy drama Love Is Sweet (2020). His presence at Star Awards 2026 further solidified his international appeal. During the event, he had the honor of presenting the awards for Best Microdrama and Best Short-form Entertainment Programme, underscoring his esteemed position within the entertainment industry. The Star Awards 2026 featured a star-studded lineup of international guests, including other notable figures such as Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai, producer Angie Chai, and actors Jasper Liu and Hsieh Ying-xuan. The event also saw the recognition of projects like the drama Whispers of Fate and the thriller-mystery series The Truth Within, both of which were broadcast in 2025, highlighting the breadth of talent and productions being celebrated. Luo Yunxi's participation added a significant international flair to the prestigious awards ceremony, underscoring the growing cross-cultural collaborations and recognition within the Asian entertainment landscape





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Luo Yunxi Attends Star Awards 2026, Discusses Public Perception and Personal MindsetChinese actor Luo Yunxi, known for his historical roles like Tantai Jin in Till the End of the Moon, attended Star Awards 2026 in Singapore. In a backstage interview, he shared his nonchalant attitude towards titles like 'hunk', viewing audience appreciation as an honor. He also described himself as someone who prioritizes sharing positive emotions, having developed a better mindset over the years. Yunxi also presented awards and shared his favorite Singaporean dishes.

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