Seized New Futura Unit Sells for $8.5m at 13% Discount, Only Five of 47 Money Laundering Properties Sold

A freehold luxury condominium at New Futura in Leonie Hill Road, owned by the wife of Wang Bingang, was auctioned for $8.5 million on Oct 28, 13% below its guide price. Only five of 47 seized properties from Singapore's $3 billion money laundering case have sold so far.

A freehold luxury condominium unit at New Futura in Leonie Hill Road was knocked down for $8.5 million on Oct 28, a 13% discount off its guide price of $9.8 million.

The unit, owned by the wife of Wang Bingang, one of the suspects in Singapore's $3 billion money laundering case, measures 2,691 sq ft. The sale price was the sole bid for 47 properties placed on the auction block since Sept 17. The $8.5 million price is $500,000 above the $8 million paid for a similarly sized unit in the River Valley project in July 2025. It is also below a bank valuation of $10 million.

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The auction was part of efforts to liquidate assets seized during investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD). Luxury homes seized in Singapore's $3 billion money laundering case are selling slowly. Only five of 47 auctioned properties have sold, including the New Futura unit. The other four luxury apartments in Wallich Residence and Martin Modern sold on Sept 23 for a total of $16.28 million.

Seized Property Auctions Slow Progress

To date, more than half of the 80-plus properties seized have been put up for auction. Only two of the three brokerages appointed by professional services firm Deloitte to liquidate these assets have had some measure of success. SRI sold five of its 16 properties - four out of 10 on Sept 23 and one out of six on Oct 28.

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ETC said on Oct 29 that an 8,880 sq ft factory in Kaki Bukit - the only property out of nine put on the block on Sept 23 to land a bid - was sold for above $3.2 million after more than a month of private treaty talks. The factory, which had an opening price of $3.63 million, attracted a sole bid at $3.1 million.

There were no bids for the remaining eight properties on Sept 23, nor were there any bids for seven other luxury properties at the consultancy's Oct 29 auction. Knight Frank has not yet sold any of its 16 properties at its Sept 17 and Oct 22 auctions.

But the consultancy said that a 6,232 sq ft five-bedder apartment with private lift at The Marq on Paterson Hill - which was put up for sale on Oct 22 at a guide price of $27 million - is in private negotiations. In the first half of 2026, a similarly sized unit at the luxury freehold Orchard Road project transacted at $37 million.

High Prices And Tax Weigh On Demand

High prices, the 60 per cent additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) for foreign buyers, and competition from cheaper new prime launches are weighing on demand. A majority of the properties - most in the prime district - are priced from about $5 million to as high as $25 million. This puts them out of reach of most but the wealthiest Singaporeans, as well as foreigners who face a 60% ABSD on residential property purchases.

Only nationals of five countries, including the United States and Iceland, are spared the tax as free trade agreements entitle them to the same treatment as Singaporeans. Since the hike in ABSD to 60% for foreigners in 2023, about 26% of non-landed properties in the prime district were bought by foreigners including Singapore PRs and non-PRs. After the hike, that number dropped to about 20%, said Nicholas Mak, chief research officer at property portal Mogul.sg.

Unsurprisingly, some global high-net-worth individuals now prefer to park their wealth in Singapore via investments including gold, equities, cryptocurrencies and currencies, instead of property. Another factor behind the apparent lack of interest in the auction properties is competition from new prime district launches such as GuocoLand's River Modern and Wing Tai's River Green, as well as upcoming launches on Government Land Sales sites at Holland Plain, Dunearn Road, Peck Hay Road and Bukit Timah Road.

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Compared with the money launderers' condos, the price quantum of new prime district launches like River Green and River Modern is more affordable, Mak said. Three-bedders at River Modern start at $2.3 million ($2,883 psf), and four-bedroom units are priced from $4.59 million ($3,134 psf), while River Green sold at an average price of $3,130 psf.

Buyer Expectations And Auction Realities

Complicating matters is a mismatch in expectations: some buyers assume that a property sold at an auction by a bank or the authorities will be cheap. But that may not be so. Properties at auction come with guide prices, which take into account recent comparable transactions, prevailing market conditions, the property's location, tenure and condition, as well as the seller's instructions.

Then there is the issue of optics. The auctions and expression of interest (EOI) sale exercise are transparent ways to transact and liquidate non-cash assets seized during investigations by the CAD. In an auction, buyers deal directly with the seller and compete fairly for properties. In an EOI sale, potential buyers submit non-binding offers by a set closing date.

The Government has a duty of care to Singaporeans. They cannot be seen selling the seized properties willy-nilly at any price, said a market watcher. This is especially so as all proceeds from the sale of the assets will be paid into the Consolidated Fund, which is analogous to a bank account held by the Government, from which state expenditures are made.

Signals Of Slight Price Relaxation

The fact that these are state-initiated auctions could mean that there is less flexibility to negotiate lower prices at this juncture, the watcher added. But the Oct 28 sale of the 2,691 sq ft New Futura apartment at $8.5 million, which is below a bank valuation of $10 million, may signal a slight relaxation, noted property agent Brian Frissyn. There isn't such a big market for very high-end properties now because of the 60% ABSD.

So you have to largely rely on the local market, he said. Experts say Sentosa Cove homes may struggle more because freehold city units offer better resale value. The slow sales underscore the challenges of liquidating high-value assets in a cautious market. With more auctions expected, the pace of sales will be closely watched.